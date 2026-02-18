Forgotten Man Utd Man 'In Talks' for Shock Transfer

Jesse Lingard’s globetrotting career path post-Manchester United is set to continue four years after bidding farewell to Old Trafford, with a move to Brazil reportedly on the horizon.

The United academy graduate took some time to rise to prominence in Manchester, but his peak for the Red Devils was cherished. Lingard represented England at the 2018 World Cup, highlighting his influence at the Theatre of Dreams, but his removal from the spotlight was rather swift.

Lingard seemingly had the chance to return to the big time after an excellent loan spell at West Ham United, but that majestic short burst proved to be nothing more than one last hurrah for the canny attacking midfielder.

The Englishman sought pastures new in 2024, but the typical destinations beyond Europe were shunned in favour of a venture with K-League outfit FC Seoul. However, with his two-year contract drawing to a close at the end of 2025, Lingard, now 33, is on the hunt for a quirky new club.

Ex-Man Utd Star Jesse Lingard Poised for Brazil Move

Lingard is in talks with Brazilian Série A club Remo. | MB Media/Getty Images

His millyrocking days were long behind him, but Lingard was a major coup for Korean football in 2024 and he didn’t disappoint in the nation’s capital. The midfielder eventually captained FC Seoul, and scored 16 times in 60 appearances.

A free agent again entering 2026, there were tenuous reports of Lingard making himself available to English clubs. Instead, though, the 33-year-old is poised to take his talents to Brazil.

According to Globo, newly-promoted Série A outfit Remo have offer Lingard a contract and are working towards reaching an agreement with the player’s representatives. They’ve reportedly been in discussions for weeks, with Lingard likely to sign a contract for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Remo have returned to the Brazilian top flight this year, but have never finished higher than seventh in Série A. Major silverware has also eluded them, so acquiring Lingard would be a significant piece of business for the Pará-based club.

How Good Was Jesse Lingard for Man Utd?

Playground. | John Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images

"Jesse [Lingard] has good intelligence, which when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him. Jesse is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract."

José Mourinho was bullish in his praise of Lingard after the crafty attacking midfielder signed a lucrative contract extension in April 2017.

Lingard’s big break came almost a year earlier, when he scored the winning goal in the 2016 FA Cup final as Man Utd edged Crystal Palace in Louis van Gaal’s final game in charge. Lingard’s attacking output was minimal in Mourinho’s first season, so Man Utd were banking on potential when they tied him down for the long haul, but the Red Devils almost immediately reaped the rewards.

Jesse Lingard – Man Utd Stats Snapshot

Appearances: 232

232 Goals: 35

35 Assists: 21

21 Honours: FA Cup, League Cup, Europa League, Community Shield

Lingard’s best season in Manchester came in 2017–18. He notched 13 Premier League goal contributions for a high-profile attack that often flattered to deceive but was capable of brilliance when things clicked.

Lingard’s impressive form continued at the start of Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s tenure, but once Bruno Fernandes rocked up at Old Trafford, the Englishman’s industrious and crafty importance started to fade.

Thus, his pomp in Manchester was relatively brief, with Lingard lacking standout playmaking abilities and top-tier athleticism. He was reliant on instincts and an immense sense of timing, but his profile was undeniably valuable.

A nagging groin injury and Bruno Fernandes’s arrival marked the beginning of the end for Lingard at Old Trafford, but he’d depart in 2022 having racked up 56 goal contributions in 232 games.

