Former Arsenal Stars Praise Mikel Arteta Following Historic Premier League Win

Tuesday night was a legendary affair for Arsenal. Although every player and staff member of the north London club was huddled together in front of the television at the Sobha Training Center, the Gunners still made history, clinching their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Manchester City mustered a measly 1–1 draw with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium, pushing the title-chasers four points behind Arsenal atop the standings, making it mathematically impossible for the Cityzens to catch up before the end of the season.

Much of the ensuing celebration included popping champagne, belting Queen’s “We are the Champions” and leaping into each other’s arms; however, there was still breath left to praise the manager that led the squad to the summit. Arsenal players, present and past, commended Mikel Arteta for his tactical ingenuity, relentless belief in the team’s mission and, most of all, for bringing them to glory.

Here are some of Arsenal’s former stars that had the loudest of praises.

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos played two seasons with Arsenal. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 29-year-old midfielder was one of the first to congratulate Arteta publicly. Dani Ceballos spent two seasons with Arsenal, joining the club on loan from Real Madrid in 2019. He returned for the following season (2020–21), having immediately clicked with Arteta, who had become the club’s manager the previous winter, back in Dec. 2019.

He recorded two goals and six assists in 77 matches for the Gunners. He is now back with Real Madrid, where he is under contract until June 2027.

“Congratulations to Arsenal, the players and the fans for winning the league title,” he wrote on X Tuesday night.

“Especially to Mikel Arteta. You always believed in the club and worked harder than anyone to achieve this. You deserve it, boss.”

Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka spent seven years with Arsenal. | IMAGO/PA Images

The former Arsenal captain and Swiss international also spoke highly of Arteta after the title win. Granit Xhaka joined Arsenal in 2016, signing from Borussia Monchengladbach. He spent seven years with the club, departing after the 2022–23 season with a tally of 23 goals and 29 assists across 297 appearances.

The 33-year-old midfielder now plays for Sunderland, where he holds a key starting role, similar to the responsibility he had in north London.

“A special team, great players, and a club that never stopped believing, but this is all because of you, Mikel,” he posted on his Instagram story, alongside a photo of him hugging Arteta.

“To everyone who doubted you, give this man and this coach the respect he deserves. Congratulations to the whole Arsenal family.”

Ian Wright

The former Arsenal star forward-turned English media personality gushed about the success of Arteta. Ian Wright spent seven seasons at Arsenal, first signing in 1991 and concluding his tenure in 1998, long before Arteta graced the club.

Wright was the club’s top scorer for six seasons in a row, with a whopping 23 goals in First Division play in both the 1993–94 and 1996–97 seasons. He made 296 total appearances for Arsenal across all competitions.

“What can I say, Mikel,” Wright said to Stan Sport. “Unbelievable. For what he’s done. Almost visionary what he’s done.

“He came in and turned everything around, got the owners on the [same] side, got the fans on side, got players out and players in. Stuck to his principles. It’s amazing.”

Matthew Upson

Matthew Upson is a former Arsenal defender. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The former Arsenal center back also commended Arteta. Matthew Upson, now 47, played at Arsenal from 1997 to 2003 after igniting his career at Luton Town in Bedfordshire. He helped the team record six clean sheets in 34 Premier League appearances across the six seasons.

“Arteta has been desperate for it, it's a big body of work to get them to this place,” Upson told BBC Radio 5 Live. “I’m very happy for him in particular.

“He has stamped his identity on the football club and was confident enough, brave enough and bold enough to go into that process. There’s been bumps along the way, and this season, but the group has overcome it.

“The strength of the squad has been unmatched in terms of depth and quality. Credit to the manager for utilizing it right and getting the job done.”

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