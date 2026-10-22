‘A Legend’—Former Chelsea Star Admits Regret Over Summer Exit

Former Chelsea center back Trevoh Chalobah admitted he always dreamed of becoming “a legend” for the Blues before being forced to accept defeat this summer.

Chalobah came through the Blues academy and made 151 appearances for the club across all competitions, but he was sold to Serie A outfit Como this summer for an initial £25.7 million ( $34 million) after years of being made available by the club’s recruitment department.

His sale had been coming, with Chelsea often listening to offers for a player whose homegrown status represented pure profit in the transfer market, but Chalobah still told The Athletic it was tough to accept.

“Definitely,” he reflected. “The team didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve last season, but I thought I had one of my best seasons, playing the most games and scoring a few goals.

“I’d been there since I was eight and I wanted to be a legend there, but sometimes the way we plan things is not how things work out. As footballers, you’ve always got to be ready to adapt. You could be here one moment, then the next moment you’re somewhere else. But I just thought that it was the best.

“Chelsea means everything to me. I’m still watching the games, keeping in contact with the players and staff.”

Were Chelsea Right to Sell Chalobah?

Chalobah was a regular for Chelsea as recently as last season. | Chris Lee - Chelsea FC/Getty Images

When the BlueCo ownership group arrived in 2022, their willingness to invest in new signings meant there was always going to be a need for sales, and offloading academy graduates like Chalobah made the most sense from a business perspective because they are viewed as “pure profit”—the club can declare 100% of any transfer fee as profit as there are no fees to other clubs involved.

The summer of 2023 saw fellow academy graduates Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu and Callum Hudson-Odoi all sold. Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall and Omari Hutchinson followed 12 months later and both Armando Broja and Bashir Humphreys left in 2025. Tyrique George joined Chalobah in leaving this past summer.

Chelsea actually attempted to sell Chalobah on a number of occasions prior to his exit. He rejected a move to Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2023, before suitors failed to meet Chelsea’s asking price in both windows of 2024. That summer, he left on loan to Crystal Palace, only to be recalled in January and establish himself as a regular starter.

Fighting against adversity was a regular theme for Chalobah at Chelsea. While those upstairs were determined to sell him, manager after manager repeatedly put their faith in the center back on the pitch. He started 11 out of a possible 16 games following his return from Palace in January 2025, before that number rose to 31 out of 38 in 2025–26, when only Enzo Fernández, Moisés Caicedo and Robert Sánchez played more league minutes.

The chance to cash in on Chalobah proved too tempting for Chelsea this summer, with the Blues opting to replace him with Maxence Lacroix. Yet, there remains a sense that Chelsea are still in need of further improvement at the back.

Whether Chalobah was the right player to start week in, week out for Chelsea had been the subject of fierce debate for years, but there can be no denying his presence as a homegrown squad player with obvious love for the club was a positive last season.

When Chelsea return to the market for a new defender, they may well find themselves needing more than one. Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Josh Acheampong are all out of contract in 2029 and will all soon need to be the subject of discussions in the boardroom, with Fofana’s future seemingly particularly uncertain after struggling for minutes during the early months of Xabi Alonso’s tenure.