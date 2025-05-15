Former Premier League Boss Claims Man Utd Would 'Win More Games' Under Him
Former Everton manager Sean Dyche has revealed his dream of managing Manchester United and boldy stated he would have done a better job than Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.
Dyche has been out of work since being dismissed by the Toffees in early January, with former Red Devils and Everton boss David Moyes replacing him at Goodison Park. The Merseysiders have been much improved since the managerial shift.
But forgetting his recent struggles, Dyche has admitted he has always wanted to manage Man Utd due to the club's immense infrastructure and global reverence.
“It was always Manchester United because of the size of the club, not because it’s Man Utd – but due to the sheer grandeur, particularly back then,” said Dyche when quizzed about his perfect job on the Stick to Football podcast.
“I know they are going through a tough run at the minute, but the whole worldwide feel of it. That’s a big superpowered club.”
Despite his recent dismissal and 4–0 defeat to Amorim's Man Utd earlier this term, Dyche has claimed that his more straightforward and simplistic approach to management would get a better tune out of the current Red Devils squad.
“He’s not going to change the way he plays. He [Amorim] better win some games – pretty quick,” said the 53-year-old. “I reckon if I went there and played my way, we’d win more games. Just 4-4-2 – give them basic rules of principles.
“We’re all going, "Fair play" – but, he’s been there a while now so you better start bringing some wins soon.”
Amorim's early reign has undoubtedly underwhelmed with Man Utd's weekend defeat at home to West Ham United seeing them sink to 16th in the standings. They have lost 17 of their 36 Premier League games but could still qualify for the Champions League, needing to beat fellow strugglers Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final to achieve that feat.