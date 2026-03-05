Four Lessons Man Utd Can Take From Michael Carrick’s First Defeat

Manchester United were hit with a dose of reality on Wednesday night, beaten for the first time since Michael Carrick was appointed interim manager in January.

Following the departure of Ruben Amorim—and Darren Fletcher’s brief but winless caretaker spell—Carrick quickly brought a swell of feel-good back to United with statements wins over Manchester City and Arsenal in his first two games.

Everything about the team in those two matches went hand-in-hand with ‘the United way’ that sits at the heart of the club’s identity: intensity, attacking football and a never-say-die attitude.

Overall, further victories against Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Crystal Palace made it six wins from his first seven games to put the Red Devils top of the Premier League’s form table.

Having also recorded a draw against West Ham United during that run, Carrick had remained unbeaten and—when including his 2021 caretaker spell—was yet to lose in nine league games as Manchester United boss. Only two other custodians of the men’s team in the club’s history had been unbeaten in their first 10: Herbert Bamlett (1927) and Ole Gunnar Solskjær (2018–19).

But goalkeeper Senne Lammens called the performance at St James’s Park a “a collective off-day” that the players now “have to learn from.” So what lessons can be taken?

Fine Line Between Winning, Losing

Since beating Arsenal on Jan. 25, Manchester United haven’t been brilliant. The fact that positive results have largely continued to flow is testament more to resilience and grit than it is an ability to blow away supposedly weaker teams.

The Fulham victory was secured with a 94th-minute winner from Benjamin Šeško, while Spurs played more than half of their fixture with only 10 players after captain Cristian Romero was sent off. It was another narrow victory over Everton—Šeško again, while they were trailing against Palace until the Eagles were also reduced to 10 players early in the second half.

The Newcastle match played out similar to how those three already had done, even to the point where the Magpies had a player sent off in the first half. But where United had managed to grind out victories before, a Newcastle penalty and an unlikely moment of individual brilliance from William Osula meant a narrow potential victory instead became a narrow defeat.

As a team, United are still finding themselves, with these players having worked with three different managers in only a short period of time.

Not every team plays well when it wins, although the true mark of great sides is the ability to prevail no matter what. Getting the job done is what counts, but when you’re not always playing well, it doesn’t take that much to slip into a loss either.

Right now, United are treading that fine line.

Clinical Is King

Man Utd have to pick themselves up and move on. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Taking your chances at every level of soccer is so important and often decisive.

United outdid Newcastle in overall attempts at goal (14–12), shots on target excluding penalties (5–4) and ‘big chances’ (4–3). But the killer stat—per FotMob—was ‘big chances’ missed, of which the Red Devils had three to Newcastle’s two.

That’s as many ‘big chances’ missed in one game as in the three previous combined—one each against Crystal Palace, Everton and West Ham.

At its simplest with everything else staying the same, taking two of those ‘big chances’ turns a 2–1 loss into a 3–2 win, regardless of how well or poorly the team has played.

Ideal Midfield Target Under Man Utd’s Nose

Sandro Tonali ticks a number of boxes. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

The need for midfield reinforcement has been clear for some time. Compared to what Newcastle had in the center of the pitch—Sandro Tonali—United were lacking.

Casemiro scored United’s equalizing goal deep into first-half stoppage time, remarkably the 36th goal involvement since he joined the club as a defensive-minded midfielder. But the Brazilian, leaving in a matter of months anyway, is a traditional No. 6. Kobbie Mainoo has been a revelation since being brought back into the starting lineup but is more a deep-lying playmaker.

What United don’t have is an all-round box-to-box engine in the way that Arsenal boast Declan Rice, Chelsea have Moisés Caicedo and Manchester City have Tijjani Reijnders.

On Wednesday night, that was Tonali for Newcastle.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, it was often the case that United would skim other Premier League clubs for their best players—think Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane, Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, Teddy Sheringham, Robin van Persie and even Carrick himself. It particularly helped if a player had performed well against them, which makes the case that Tonali should be a serious target in summer.

Elliot Anderson has been reported as the priority and he reminded everyone of is quality this week with a stunning goal for Nottingham Forest that could end up sinking Manchester City’s title hopes.

The Time to Rest, Reflect

Carrick has opportunity to dig into what went wrong. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Time in-season is usually like gold dust. Clubs competing in multiple competitions after Christmas usually see their schedule bloat to the point of bursting, leaving almost no opportunity between games for recovery, from a physical perspective, or to really take stock of performances.

United have no game this weekend because the Premier League is pausing for the FA Cup quarterfinals, meaning a break of 10 days until facing Aston Villa in what is essentially a Champions League qualification ‘six-pointer’ on March 15.

“We’ve got to make it a help,” Carrick mused in his postmatch press conference. “[It’s] about learning lessons and understanding why tonight was what it was and how it happened, how it developed, going against us. We've got to learn from that ... there’s a lot to play for.”

