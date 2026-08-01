Four Takeaways From Man Utd’s Impressive Preseason Win Over Atletico Madrid

Manchester United made it back-to-back preseason victories on Saturday as Michael Carrick’s side claimed an impressive 2–1 win over Atlético Madrid at the Strawberry Arena in Stockholm.

The Red Devils were forced to come back from behind after conceding inside five minutes, with Arnau Ortiz capitalizing on a clever short corner setup to fire the Spanish side into an early lead.

Bryan Mbeumo ultimately proved to be the difference. The Cameroon international first converted from the penalty spot in the 53rd minute, after Shea Lacey had been brought down in the box, before grabbing the winner 21 minutes later. Latching onto a deflected ball inside the area, Mbeumo held off pressure from the goalkeeper before lifting his finish into the roof of the net from close range.

While preseason results rarely matter in the long run, the quality of the opposition and the strength of the lineups fielded meant there were plenty of positives for Carrick to take away from the contest.

Bryan Mbeumo Looking Sharp

Mbeumo looked great. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Mbeumo was the match-winner against Atlético Madrid, but his performance was about far more than just the two goals.

The 26-year-old looked sharp throughout, finishing with the joint-most shots of any player on the pitch while also creating chances and delivering dangerous crosses. His direct running, pace and willingness to take on defenders caused Atlético constant problems—a notable achievement against a side renowned for its defensive organization.

If Mbeumo can maintain this level, there is every reason to believe he will significantly improve on his modest debut campaign ands score bags of goals in 2026–27.

Mason Mount Nearly Back to His Best

Mount is looking back to his best. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Mbeumo wasn’t the only United player to impress against Atlético Madrid. Mason Mount was arguably the surprise standout.

The England international, whose United career has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistency, was everywhere. He finished with the joint-most chances created (three), played more passes into the final third than anyone else on the pitch (13), completed the third-most accurate long balls (four) and boasted a 100% dribble success rate. He also contributed three important defensive actions.

The only slight blemish was his lack of success in physical duels, an area that has never been his greatest strength. But if this performance is anything to go by, Mount may finally be rediscovering the form that made him one of the Premier League’s best midfielders during his Chelsea days.

Shea Lacey Is Ready

Lacey was excellent against Atleti. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Another player to catch the eye against Atlético Madrid was Shea Lacey, who continued to strengthen his case for a first-team role under Michael Carrick this season.

Operating as United’s No. 10, the youngster impressed once again in his third appearance of the tour. Relentless out of possession, Lacey pressed aggressively and constantly looked to make things happen whenever United attacked. Every time the 19-year-old got on the ball, he looked capable of creating something.

Perhaps most encouragingly, he held his own physically against a tough Atlético side. It was another mature display from the academy graduate, and of all the youngsters Carrick has taken on tour, Lacey looks the most ready to make the step up.

More to Come

Benjamin Šeško remains sidelined. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

As impressive as the victory was, Michael Carrick is still far from having his strongest XI available. The United boss once again fielded an experimental lineup and handed valuable minutes to several youngsters, particularly off the bench.

A number of key players remain unavailable. Benjamin Šeško is still recovering from injury after ending last season in outstanding form, while Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Kobbie Mainoo and new signing Youri Tielemans were all absent as they continue to manage fitness issues.

Their returns will inevitably increase competition for places, but they should also make an already encouraging United side even stronger as the new season approaches.

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