Four Ways Arsenal Can Solve Problem Position After Ben White Injury Revelation

Mikel Arteta confirmed that Ben White would be sidelined for “many, many weeks,” ruling him out for the rest of Arsenal’s season and very possibly the World Cup as well.

White limped off in the first half of Sunday’s tense victory over West Ham United with what has been diagnosed as a “significant medial knee ligament injury.”

“It looks like a long-term injury,” Arteta revealed to assembled media on Thursday, “so at the moment the focus is when we can have him back to be available for Arsenal, and that’s not going to happen for many, many weeks.”

The enforced removal of White against West Ham had a destructive ripple effect throughout the entire Arsenal team. Arteta first shunted Declan Rice into that position without much success before turning to Cristhian Mosquera at the interval. In the end, the Gunners had to rely upon a hotly controversial VAR decision to escape from the London Stadium with all three points.

Ahead of two remaining Premier League fixtures and the small matter of a Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain—who boast the best left winger on the planet in the form of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia—Arteta has a hugely important decision to make at right back.

“We need to look at alternatives,” the Gunners boss warned. Here are some for him to consider.

Rush Jurriën Timber Back

Jurriën Timber picked up an injury in Saturday’s dramatic win. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

In a perfect world, Jurriën Timber would make his long-awaited return from a groin problem in time for the Champions League final. The Dutch fullback is Arsenal’s most complete one-on-one defender and would have the best chance of pinning down Kvaratskhelia. Getting him back to full fitness is the issue.

“He has progressed a little bit in the last few days,” Arteta revealed in midweek. “He’s feeling better. We are going to try to get him fit and available as quick as possible, but let’s see.

“Obviously he’s been out for a while, unfortunately. He’s such an important player for us, we all know that, and he’s doing everything he possibly can to help the team in any capacity.”

When pushed on his potential return at some point this season, Arteta conceded: “There is a chance, but how big that chance is, I cannot tell you. He is going to do everything he can to make that chance as big as possible and that’s the challenge ahead.”

Trust Cristhian Mosquera

Cristhian Mosquera will pick up the slack in minutes. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

In the absence of Timber and White this season, Mosquera has been Arteta’s most familiar go-to option. The rangy center back tends to get touch-tight to his direct opponents, which could be a risky strategy up against a wriggler like Kvaratskhelia who has developed a devastating habit of pinning the fullback pirouetting towards goal.

Mosquera is the safest of an uneasy range of options. The 21-year-old will likely be called upon for the European stage but Arteta may opt for more attacking alternatives in domestic competition.

Sacrifice Declan Rice

Declan Rice embodied the Arsenal determination to get through. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Rice captures the issues facing Arteta; all of his alternative right back options have so few appearances in that position it’s practically impossible to determine their capacity to perform. “The sample is so tiny,” he sighed. “It’s very difficult to judge a player when he has low minutes.”

Against Brighton in December, Rice delivered a stunning individual display from the fullback position. “He was exceptional,” Arteta reflected when thinking back to that performance, which contrasted violently with his outing at West Ham. “The other night, it was something else,” the Spanish boss admitted.

There is some logic behind playing Rice at right back. When up against a team that will cede possession—such as Arsenal’s next two opponents; Burnley and Crystal Palace—Rice can provide an extra body in midfield, overloading that crucial area of the pitch. This role brought the best out of him against Brighton and left him woefully exposed upon his return to east London. It remains to be seen if Arteta will risk another roll of the dice.

Experiment With Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori (left) has been one of Mikel Arteta’s star players. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

One of the most unexpected solutions for Arsenal was actually presented to Arteta during his midweek press conference: Why not try Riccardo Calafiori on the right?

The natural left footer has precious little experience on his unfavored flank and is himself dealing with injury issues during these crucial, concluding weeks. Arteta didn’t immediately shut down this possibility but approached it with all the caution it deserved. Surely there has to be a better solution to Arsenal’s right back crisis than an injured left back?

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