France’s 2018 World Cup Winning Squad: Where Are They Now?

France’s 2018 World Cup squad remains one of the most memorable in modern tournament history.

Part of that comes down to the team’s iconic soundtrack—Vegedream’s “Ramenez la coupe à la maison”—a track that famously name-checked the entire squad and became the anthem of the team’s celebrations, sung loudly by the players as they returned to Paris with the trophy.

But beyond the music, the squad itself was stacked with quality across the pitch. From experienced defenders and composed midfielders to a new generation of explosive attacking talent, France blended youth and experience to devastating effect—none more so than its emerging stars, who lit up the tournament.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at where every member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad is today.

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris

Lloris joined LAFC in 2024. | Brace Hemmelgarn-Imagn Images

Hugo Lloris captained France to World Cup glory in 2018, with the then-Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper starting six of Les Bleus’ seven matches at the tournament—only sitting out the final group-stage game against Denmark.

He retired from international soccer in 2022 with 145 caps, the most in France’s history, but has continued his club career. In 2024, he made the move to Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, where he still plays today.

Steve Mandanda

Steve Mandanda. | IMAGO/Panoramic

A bona fide Marseille and Ligue 1 legend, Steve Mandanda served as France’s backup goalkeeper at the 2018 World Cup, stepping in for Hugo Lloris in the final group-stage match against Denmark and keeping a clean sheet in a goalless draw.

He would go on to make only a handful of additional appearances for France before retiring from international duty in 2022, and eventually brought his illustrious playing career to a close in 2025 at the age of 40—bowing out as one of the most respected goalkeepers in French soccer history.

Alphonse Areola

Areola plays for West Ham. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Alphonse Areola—then at Paris Saint-Germain—was an unused member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

He remains active today, playing for West Ham United, and is still eligible for international selection, although he has featured only sporadically for France in recent years.

Defenders

Benjamin Pavard

Pavard's goal against Argentina was a stunner. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Despite still being a youngster at the time, Benjamin Pavard was France’s starting right back at the 2018 World Cup and etched his name into tournament history with one of its most iconic moments—scoring what was later named the Goal of the Tournament, a stunning, curling half-volley from outside the box in France’s thrilling 4–3 win over Argentina in the round of 16.

Pavard continues to play at the highest level for both club and country, having represented top European sides including Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, carving out a stellar—if often understated—career.

Presnel Kimpembe

Kimpembe left PSG in 2025 after 20 years with the club. | IMAGO/Presse Sports

Despite being an eight-time Ligue 1 winner and a regular presence at PSG, Presnel Kimpembe made just 28 appearances for France during his international career—only one of which came at the 2018 World Cup, in the group-stage match against Denmark.

He is now playing in Qatar for Qatar SC and has not featured for the French national team since 2022.

Raphael Varane

Varane’s Man Utd career ended with silverware. | Robin Jones/Getty Image

Raphaël Varane played every minute of France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, a period when he was at the peak of his powers with Real Madrid and widely regarded as one of the best central defenders in world soccer.

Unfortunately, injuries eventually took their toll on the defender, leading to his early retirement in 2024 after a spell with Manchester United and a brief stint in Italy with Como.

Since stepping away from playing, Varane has remained involved in the game, working at Como in a youth development role. He has also become an advocate for greater awareness of player welfare, particularly around the long-term risks of repeated head impacts and the importance of protecting brain health in the sport.

Samuel Umtiti

Umtiti was vital for France in 2018. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Varane’s defensive partner for much of the tournament, Samuel Umtiti, played a decisive role in France’s run to glory, scoring the crucial winner in the semifinal against Belgium. His header shortly after half-time secured a 1–0 victory and sent Les Bleus into the World Cup final.

Umtiti went on to retire in 2025 in his early thirties, with injuries ultimately cutting short his career. He had represented Lyon, Barcelona and Lille, and finished his international journey with 31 caps.

Adil Rami

Adil Rami now works in TV. | IMAGO/Starface

Adil Rami was the only unused outfield player in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, and he retired from international soccer shortly after lifting the trophy.

He continued playing at club level until 2023, bringing his career to a close after a spell with Troyes. Since retiring, Rami has moved into television, appearing as a contestant on Danse avec les stars (the French version of Dancing with the Stars) as well as Les Traîtres (The Traitors).

Djibril Sidibe

Djibril Sidibé is still playing. | IMAGO

Djibril Sidibé featured only once for France at the 2018 World Cup, appearing in the group-stage match against Denmark while otherwise serving as an unused substitute. That outing ultimately proved to be his final appearance in international soccer, bringing his tally to 18 caps for Les Bleus.

The fullback still continues his club career today, playing for Toulouse in Ligue 1.

Lucas Hernandez

Lucas Hernandez. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Despite being only 22 at the time of the 2018 World Cup, Lucas Hernández played every minute of France’s victorious campaign, establishing himself as a key figure throughout the tournament. He notably contributed important assists in the round of 16 win over Argentina and again in the final against Croatia.

Now in his thirties, the versatile defender remains at the top level of the game, continuing his career with PSG after joining from Bayern Munich in 2023.

Benjamin Mendy

Benjamin Mendy. | IMAGO/Panoramic

Used only as a substitute against Denmark at the 2018 World Cup, Benjamin Mendy did not feature regularly for France beyond that tournament and ultimately finished his international career with 10 caps, his last appearance coming in 2019.

The former Manchester City defender is still playing today in Poland, where he represents Ekstraklasa side Pogoń Szczecin.

Midfielders

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba joined Monaco in 2025. | FREDERIC DIDES/AFP via Getty Images

Despite struggling for Manchester United at the time of the 2018 World Cup, Paul Pogba was one of France’s standout performers in their victorious campaign, playing in all but one match and scoring France’s third goal in the final against Croatia.

He has not featured for France since 2022, but continues his club career—albeit inconsistently—after joining AS Monaco in 2025, with the midfielder struggling with injuries since his return from an 18-month doping ban.

Corentin Tolisso

Corentin Tolisso is still playing for Lyon. | Witters Sport-Imagn Images

Another of France’s 2018 World Cup midfielders still playing today. Corentin Tolisso has rediscovered strong form in recent seasons with Lyon, whom he rejoined in 2022 after leaving Bayern Munich.

Tolisso made two starts during France’s winning campaign—against Australia in the group stage and Uruguay in the quarterfinals—while also featuring as a substitute against Argentina, Belgium and Croatia.

N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kanté is now playing for Fenerbahçe. | Ali Atmaca/Anadolu/Getty Images

N’Golo Kanté was arguably France’s most important player at the 2018 World Cup, with his relentless energy and ball-winning ability in midfield proving crucial to Les Bleus’ success.

Now in his mid-thirties, he continues to represent France, while also playing club football in Türkiye for Fenerbahçe.

Blaise Matuidi

Blaise Matuidi ended his career with Inter Miami. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A key member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, Blaise Matuidi featured in all but two of its matches—missing the group-stage game against Denmark and the quarterfinal against Uruguay due to suspension.

He brought his international career to an end in 2019 with an impressive 84 caps, before retiring from professional soccer in 2021 following a spell with Inter Miami.

Since then, the former Juventus and PSG midfielder has launched his own venture capital firm, Origins Fund, and has also been actively involved in supporting youth soccer development in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the country of his mother.

Steven Nzonzi

Steven Nzonzi rejoined Stoke City in 2025. | IMAGO/Action Plus

Steven Nzonzi was used mainly as a substitute during France’s 2018 World Cup triumph, most notably coming on for the booked N’Golo Kanté after 55 minutes in the 4–2 final win over Croatia.

The midfielder still plays today for Stoke City, whom he rejoined in 2025, although he has not featured for France since 2020.

Forwards

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is an Atlético Madrid icon. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

Antoine Griezmann was one of the standout stars of France’s 2018 World Cup triumph and finished the tournament with the Bronze Ball as the third-best player overall.

He scored four goals and provided four assists throughout the competition, including one goal and two assists in the final against Croatia.

Griezmann remains one of the finest forwards of his generation, establishing himself at Atlético Madrid’s all-time top scorer before a summer switch to Orlando City in MLS.

Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar has struggled at Atleti. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

From an Atlético Madrid legend in Griezmann to a big-money flop, Thomas Lemar joined Atlético just as the 2018 World Cup was getting underway with high expectations following his rise at Monaco.

His limited involvement in the tournament—starting only against Denmark—proved to be an early sign of things to come, however, with the once highly-rated winger enduring a difficult spell in Madrid since. Lemar has struggled to establish himself in Diego Simeone’s side and has been largely out of favour since 2023, despite still being on the club’s books.

Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud. | Xavier Laine/Getty Images

One of France’s all-time record goalscorers, Olivier Giroud did not score during the 2018 World Cup, but his hold-up play and link-up ability proved invaluable throughout the tournament, with the striker starting all but France’s opening match.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea forward currently plays for Lille in Ligue 1, having retired from international soccer in 2024.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappé joined Real Madrid from PSG. | Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé was only 19 at the time of the 2018 World Cup, but he took the tournament by storm, scoring four goals—against Peru in the group stage, twice against Argentina in the round of 16 and another in the final against Croatia.

Since then, he has continued in a similar vein for Les Bleus, with the now Real Madrid star already among France’s all-time leading goalscorers.

Ousmane Dembele

Dembele won the 2025 Ballon d’Or. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé, the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner, was just a year into a difficult spell at Barcelona at the time of the 2018 World Cup and, as a result, had only a limited role in the tournament. He featured in all three group-stage matches but played just two minutes across the knockout rounds, largely watching from the bench.

Since moving to PSG in 2023, however, he has re-established himself as a key figure and has become a regular presence in the French national team setup.

Nabil Fekir

Fekir was a talented player. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Now playing in the UAE Pro League for Al Jazira, Nabil Fekir has not featured for France since 2020.

At the 2018 World Cup, he was used primarily as a substitute, appearing in all but one of Didier Deschamps’s side’s matches—the exception being the semifinal win over Belgium.

Florian Thauvin

Florian Thauvin. | IMAGO

Florian Thauvin played just one minute at the 2018 World Cup, coming on as a very late substitute against Argentina.

Having seemingly disappeared from the international scene in 2019, he made a surprising return to the France setup in 2025 following a strong run of form with Lens.

Manager: Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps will leave his role as France boss this year. | Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Didier Deschamps, a World Cup winner as captain in 1998 and again as manager in 2018, has remained in charge of France since the triumph in Russia.

He is set to lead the national team for the final time at the 2026 World Cup, however, with the former Marseille midfielder expected to step down after the tournament.

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