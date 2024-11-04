Frank Lampard reveals why Christian Pulisic missed 3-1 win against Brighton
Frank Lampard has revealed why Christian Pulisic missed Chelsea's 3-1 win against Brighton in the Premier League.
A penalty from Jorginho, a screamer from Reece James, and a deflected effort from Kurt Zouma sealed all three points on the south coast on Monday night in Pulisic's absence.
Kai Havertz and Timo Werner made their Chelsea debuts on the south coast that saw the Blues kick off their season with a win.
Post-match, Frank Lampard confirmed that Pulisic had a setback in training after he returned to the pitches at Cobham on Wednesday and was thought to be in contention for the win against Brighton.
"With Christian, he was training with us last week and had a little bit of discomfort a couple of days ago when he was trying to train with us to be in contention for today.
"It would have been a big ask for today but he has had to take a few steps back so we'll have to see. That's one that I don't have big news on at the minute. We'll need to wait and see."
Timo Werner was strapped up after the win following his collision with Maty Ryan for the Blues' penalty, while Jorginho went off injured in the late stages.
Next up is Premier League champions Liverpool and Lampard will be hoping to have all three available for their first home game of the new season.