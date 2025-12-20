Frustrated Ruben Amorim Slams ‘Entitled’ Man Utd Kids
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim took another dig at the attitude of the young players at Old Trafford on Friday. This time, he called some of his academy players “entitled” and said nobody had dared approach him in his office to discuss his previous remarks.
Amorim’s press conferences often have a spark to them. In recent months, there’s been continuous scrutiny over the playing time—or lack of—for Kobbie Mainoo, and he’s constantly had to bat away questions about the 3-4-2-1 formation he refuses to abandon, even if it means pushing players into roles they are not entirely comfortable with.
Bruno Fernandes’ bombshell transfer claims rocked the boat a little more this past week, although the captain’s relationship with the club appears to still be in tact after Amorim confirmed the 31-year-old had spoken to officials before conducting the interview—his revelations not perturbing the manager either as he “said what he is feeling.”
So the scrutiny again fell on United’s youngsters after they were previously questioned by Amorim. Chido Obi and Harry Amass in particular didn’t appear to take their manager’s criticisms too well, posting pictures on social media of their successes following suggestions they aren’t meeting the standards required to be a Man Utd player.
Amorim, addressing the media ahead of Sunday’s trip to high-flying Aston Villa, said his comments weren’t intended to be negative, but the reaction of the players summed up everything about the culture of those coming through the academy of the 13-time Premier League winners.
Man Utd’s Problems Run Deep
“Sometimes strong words is not bad words, sometimes difficult moments is not the bad things for the kids,” Amorim said.
“We don't need to be always with accolades in everything in every situation, we are not helping. That's why when you guys talk about a lot of players nowadays that they go against the clubs and everything happened because they feel entitlement.
“I have that feeling all the time that we need to fight against this feeling. Sometimes I'm the first one to say that I'm failing this club inside the pitch, I have that feeling we are not performing the way we should be but outside the pitch, I guarantee you I'm not failing to this club.
“I think it's something in our club, and we talk about the players sometimes forget about what it means to play for Manchester United. We as a club sometimes forget who we are and that's that's the feeling that I have. I understand everything is the environment, is the moment of the players, the kids they feel entitled.
“They feel free to respond to the manager with a picture, my office is open, nobody is coming to talk to me. And that is the way we can solve things. I think we need to change first as a club and then everything is going to change.”
Amorim: I’m Not Wrong to Speak Publicly
“I didn't say anything wrong. I just spoke about how the luck of playing for Manchester United,” he continued. “Sometimes you play for Manchester United and you go see different realities and you understand that football can be so different and that you are really lucky to be in Manchester United.
“That was my point but, again, let's move on and with the time that I think these things will change.”
While Amorim is fighting battles off the field, he’s also got his hands full attempting to get consistent performances out of those who are currently playing. United are sixth in the Premier League, which is a vast improvement from last season, but continue to frustrate as they follow up promising periods of play with severe lapses in concentration.
Switching off was in full force during Monday’s chaotic 4–4 draw with Bournemouth, which saw United surrender a 2–1 lead to trail 3–2, go 4–3 up in the blink of an eye, before conceding a late equaliser to Eli Junior Kroupi