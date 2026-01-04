Fulham vs. Liverpool: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Liverpool’s four-match winning streak came to an end on New Year’s Day but the Reds still travel to Fulham in the Premier League this Sunday having gone unbeaten in eight games across all competitions.
Arne Slot’s men are embarking on a resurgent run but they have remained unconvincing during recent triumphs. The goalless draw with Leeds United on Thursday in which they severely underwhelmed on home turf was a reality check for the reigning champions.
Despite their frustrating stalemate, Liverpool maintained their place in the top four, although they did miss the chance to move further clear of Chelsea and Manchester United. Defensive issues have undermined the Reds but it was their lack of attacking spark that proved costly against Leeds.
Fulham are aiming to prey upon any uncertainty and secure back-to-back wins over Liverpool for the first time since 2012, with Marco Silva’s side feeling confident ahead of the upcoming battle. They’re unbeaten in four matches in the Premier League and have won three of those outings, moving them within just six points of Slot’s side.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game at Craven Cottage.
What Time Does Fulham vs. Liverpool Kick-Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Craven Cottage
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 4
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Andy Madley
Fulham vs. Liverpool Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Fulham: 1 win
- Liverpool: 2 wins
- Draws: 2
- Last meeting: Fulham 3–2 Liverpool (April 6, 2025)—Premier League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Fulham
Liverpool
Crystal Palace 1–1 Fulham - 01/01/26
Liverpool 0–0 Leeds - 01/01/26
West Ham 0–1 Fulham - 27/12/25
Liverpool 2–1 Wolves - 27/12/25
Fulham 1–0 Nottingham Forest - 22/12/25
Tottenham 1–2 Liverpool - 20/12/25
Newcastle 2–1 Fulham - 17/12/25
Liverpool 2–0 Brighton - 13/12/25
Burnley 2–3 Fulham - 13/12/25
Inter 0–1 Liverpool - 09/12/25
How to Watch Fulham vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico
Fulham Team News
Fulham will continue without their Nigerian contingent of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze against Liverpool, Iwobi having scored and assisted in the 3–2 victory over Liverpool in April.
Josh King and Kenny Tete appear very unlikely to face the Reds with knee and hamstring injuries respectively, while Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Muniz are both sidelined for the Cottagers.
Harry Wilson will be hoping to continue his impressive recent form when his former employers come to town.
Fulham Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool
Fulham predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Lukić, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Jiménez.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool must continue without long-term absentees Alexander Isak and Giovanni Leoni against Fulham, while Wataru Endo will also be missing through injury for the trip to west London. Mohamed Salah is another man unavailable as he’s still on international duty with Egypt.
In better news, Joe Gomez is in contention to feature against Fulham having missed recent outings through injury, while Florian Wirtz should be available in some capacity despite Slot admitting he has been struggling with a minor hamstring issue.
Milos Kerkez and Cody Gakpo could both enter the starting lineup down the left-hand side and there could be a return to the XI for Alexis Mac Allister after he was benched on Thursday. With a game against Arsenal to come midweek, Slot will be tempted to rotate where he can.
Liverpool Predicted Lineup vs. Fulham
Liverpool predicted lineup vs. Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Bradley, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Ekitiké.
Fulham vs. Liverpool Score Prediction
Liverpool have failed to convince in recent weeks despite their eight-match undefeated run and there will be nerves ahead of the trip to the capital. The Reds have won their last two away games, conquering Inter and Tottenham Hotspur, but will need to be much better than they were against Leeds to claim victory on Sunday.
Fulham have struggled for goals in recent games despite their impressive run, not scoring more than once in any of their past four domestic outings. They will push the Reds all the way but might just come up short—as they often have in this fixture.