Full List of Every Real Madrid Player to Score a Champions League Hat Trick

Real Madrid boast an extensive list of prolific European goalscorers.
Federico Valverde is the latest to secure a Champions League match ball.
Federico Valverde is the latest to secure a Champions League match ball. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images.

Real Madrid’s love affair with the continental stage has rarely wavered from the birth of the European Cup to unparalleled success during the Champions League era.

The record 15-time European champions are indebted to some of the finest ever goalscorers for their well-stocked trophy cabinet, generational talents who have written chapters of Real Madrid folklore single-handedly with logic-defying performances.

The sharpshooters of Madrid past and present have regularly tormented European minnows and giants alike with stunning goalscoring displays, occasionally racking up three or even four goals during a single night’s work.

Unsurprisingly, an array of superstars have netted trebles on the continent in the fabled white shirt of the Spanish behemoths. Here’s a full breakdown of those to have achieved the feat.

Real Madrid Hat-Trick Goalscorers in the European Cup

Alfredo Di Stéfano.
Alfredo Di Stéfano scored frequent trebles. | Colorsport/IMAGO

Player

Date

Opponent

Héctor Rial

Nov. 28, 1957

Royal Antwerp

Alfredo Di Stéfano

Jan. 23, 1958

Sevilla

Alfredo Di Stéfano (2)

April 2, 1958

Vasas

Alfredo Di Stéfano (3)

March 18, 1959

Wiener SC

Ferenc Puskás

Oct. 21, 1959

Jeunesse Esch

Ferenc Puskás (2)

May 18, 1960

Eintracht Frankfurt

Alfredo Di Stéfano (4)

May 18, 1960

Eintracht Frankfurt

Alfredo Di Stéfano (5)

Oct. 25, 1961

Boldklubben 1913

Ferenc Puskás (3)

May 2, 1962

Benfica

Ferenc Puskás (4)

Oct. 9, 1963

Rangers

Paco Gento

Sept. 23, 1964

Boldklubben 1913

Amancio

Nov. 18, 1964

Dukla Prague

Ferenc Puskás (5)

Sept. 22, 1965

Feyenoord

Amancio (2)

March 6, 1968

Sparta Prague

Pirri

Sept. 18, 1968

AEL Limassol

Sebastián Losada

Oct. 2, 1990

Odense

Emilio Butragueño

Oct. 24, 1990

Swarovski Tirol

Hugo Sánchez

Oct. 24, 1990

Swarovski Tirol

Before the dawn of the modern Champions League, there was the European Cup—a competition Madrid won six times, including the first five finals. During their 1957–58 title-winning campaign, it was Héctor Rial who scored their first-ever hat trick in the competition.

The Argentine fired three goals past Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a 6–0 thrashing and the floodgates soon opened for his teammates Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás. The legendary Madrid duo combined for nine hat tricks between the start of 1958 and end of 1963.

Di Stéfano and Puskás famously each scored hat tricks in the 1960 European Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, the former scoring three and the latter four during a stunning 7–3 triumph. However, neither claimed the match ball, which Puskás kindly gave to Frankfurt goalscorer Erwin Stein who scored twice.

Paco Gento, Amancio and Pirri also bagged trebles for Madrid in the 1960s, but the next Los Blancos hat trick in the competition wouldn’t come until Sebastián Losada slammed three past Odense in a 6–0 win in 1990.

Just three weeks after Losada’s strike, there would be another double of hat tricks in one match, Emilio Butragueño and Hugo Sánchez both enjoying a 9–1 win over Swarovski Tirol—the Mexico international netted four.

Real Madrid Hat-Trick Goalscorers in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most Champions League hat tricks for Real Madrid. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

Player

Date

Opponent

Raúl

Oct. 18, 1995

Ferencváros

Ronaldo

April 23, 2003

Manchester United

Karim Benzema

Dec. 18, 2010

Auxerre

Cristiano Ronaldo

Oct. 3, 2012

Ajax

Cristiano Ronaldo (2)

Sept.17, 2013

Galatasaray

Cristiano Ronaldo (3)

Sept. 15, 2015

Shakhtar Donetsk

Cristiano Ronaldo (4)

Dec. 8, 2015

Malmö

Karim Benzema (2)

Dec. 8, 2015

Malmö

Cristiano Ronaldo (5)

April 12, 2016

Wolfsburg

Cristiano Ronaldo (6)

April 18, 2017

Bayern Munich

Cristiano Ronaldo (7)

May 2, 2017

Atlético Madrid

Rodrygo

Nov. 6, 2019

Galatasaray

Karim Benzema (3)

March 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain

Karim Benzema (4)

April 6, 2022

Chelsea

Vinicius Junior

Oct. 22, 2024

Borussia Dortmund

Kylian Mbappé

Feb. 19, 2025

Manchester City

Kylian Mbappé (2)

Sept. 30, 2025

Kairat Almaty

Kylian Mbappé (3)

Nov. 26, 2025

Olympiacos

Federico Valverde

March 11, 2026

Manchester City

It’s fitting that Madrid’s record appearance-maker was also their first hat-trick goalscorer of the Champions League era. A few years on from the competition’s rebranding, Raúl scored thrice against Ferencváros in the 1995–96 campaign—the Spaniard’s only European hat trick for the club.

Eight years passed before a memorable hat trick for Ronaldo at Old Trafford, with Madrid losing 4–3 to Manchester United but progressing on aggregate courtesy of the Brazilian’s efforts. However, O Fenômeno pales in comparison to his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to European trebles.

Ronaldo, who has the joint-most Champions League hat tricks in history, netted his first during a 4–1 win over Ajax in 2012 and would proceed to collect another six match balls in the competition. An unbelievable 2016–17 campaign saw him score three in one match in both the quarterfinal and semifinal en route to the trophy, which would prove his final trebles for Madrid in Europe.

Karim Benzema took over the scoring burden thereafter. Having scored a hat trick alongside Ronaldo during an 8–0 demolition of Malmö in 2015, as well as one against Auxerre all the way back in 2010, the Frenchman followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by producing two more of them in the knockout phase of the 2021–22 competition as Madrid won the title.

Benzema’s compatriot Kylian Mbappé has already scored three separate hat tricks in the Champions League for Madrid and could yet rival Ronaldo’s tally, while Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have both produced one each since arriving at the Bernabéu.

Few hat tricks have been as sumptuous as the one scored by Federico Valverde during the 2025–26 campaign, however, the Uruguayan joining the club with an instantly iconic treble of immense quality against Manchester City.

European Cup, Champions League Hat Trick Goalscorers for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema, Cristiano Ronaldo
Karim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two all-time leading goalscorers for Real Madrid. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Player

Number of Hat Tricks for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo

7

Ferenc Puskás

5

Alfredo Di Stéfano

5

Karim Benzema

4

Kylian Mbappé

3

Amancio

2

Héctor Rial

1

Paco Gento

1

Pirri

1

Sebastián Losada

1

Emiliano Butragaueño

1

Hugo Sánchez

1

Raúl

1

Ronaldo

1

Rodrygo

1

Vinicius Junior

1

Federico Valverde

1

