Full List of Every Real Madrid Player to Score a Champions League Hat Trick
Real Madrid’s love affair with the continental stage has rarely wavered from the birth of the European Cup to unparalleled success during the Champions League era.
The record 15-time European champions are indebted to some of the finest ever goalscorers for their well-stocked trophy cabinet, generational talents who have written chapters of Real Madrid folklore single-handedly with logic-defying performances.
The sharpshooters of Madrid past and present have regularly tormented European minnows and giants alike with stunning goalscoring displays, occasionally racking up three or even four goals during a single night’s work.
Unsurprisingly, an array of superstars have netted trebles on the continent in the fabled white shirt of the Spanish behemoths. Here’s a full breakdown of those to have achieved the feat.
Real Madrid Hat-Trick Goalscorers in the European Cup
Player
Date
Opponent
Héctor Rial
Nov. 28, 1957
Royal Antwerp
Alfredo Di Stéfano
Jan. 23, 1958
Sevilla
Alfredo Di Stéfano (2)
April 2, 1958
Vasas
Alfredo Di Stéfano (3)
March 18, 1959
Wiener SC
Ferenc Puskás
Oct. 21, 1959
Jeunesse Esch
Ferenc Puskás (2)
May 18, 1960
Eintracht Frankfurt
Alfredo Di Stéfano (4)
May 18, 1960
Eintracht Frankfurt
Alfredo Di Stéfano (5)
Oct. 25, 1961
Boldklubben 1913
Ferenc Puskás (3)
May 2, 1962
Benfica
Ferenc Puskás (4)
Oct. 9, 1963
Rangers
Paco Gento
Sept. 23, 1964
Boldklubben 1913
Amancio
Nov. 18, 1964
Dukla Prague
Ferenc Puskás (5)
Sept. 22, 1965
Feyenoord
Amancio (2)
March 6, 1968
Sparta Prague
Pirri
Sept. 18, 1968
AEL Limassol
Sebastián Losada
Oct. 2, 1990
Odense
Emilio Butragueño
Oct. 24, 1990
Swarovski Tirol
Hugo Sánchez
Oct. 24, 1990
Swarovski Tirol
Before the dawn of the modern Champions League, there was the European Cup—a competition Madrid won six times, including the first five finals. During their 1957–58 title-winning campaign, it was Héctor Rial who scored their first-ever hat trick in the competition.
The Argentine fired three goals past Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a 6–0 thrashing and the floodgates soon opened for his teammates Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás. The legendary Madrid duo combined for nine hat tricks between the start of 1958 and end of 1963.
Di Stéfano and Puskás famously each scored hat tricks in the 1960 European Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, the former scoring three and the latter four during a stunning 7–3 triumph. However, neither claimed the match ball, which Puskás kindly gave to Frankfurt goalscorer Erwin Stein who scored twice.
Paco Gento, Amancio and Pirri also bagged trebles for Madrid in the 1960s, but the next Los Blancos hat trick in the competition wouldn’t come until Sebastián Losada slammed three past Odense in a 6–0 win in 1990.
Just three weeks after Losada’s strike, there would be another double of hat tricks in one match, Emilio Butragueño and Hugo Sánchez both enjoying a 9–1 win over Swarovski Tirol—the Mexico international netted four.
Real Madrid Hat-Trick Goalscorers in the Champions League
Player
Date
Opponent
Raúl
Oct. 18, 1995
Ferencváros
Ronaldo
April 23, 2003
Manchester United
Karim Benzema
Dec. 18, 2010
Auxerre
Cristiano Ronaldo
Oct. 3, 2012
Ajax
Cristiano Ronaldo (2)
Sept.17, 2013
Galatasaray
Cristiano Ronaldo (3)
Sept. 15, 2015
Shakhtar Donetsk
Cristiano Ronaldo (4)
Dec. 8, 2015
Malmö
Karim Benzema (2)
Dec. 8, 2015
Malmö
Cristiano Ronaldo (5)
April 12, 2016
Wolfsburg
Cristiano Ronaldo (6)
April 18, 2017
Bayern Munich
Cristiano Ronaldo (7)
May 2, 2017
Atlético Madrid
Rodrygo
Nov. 6, 2019
Galatasaray
Karim Benzema (3)
March 9, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain
Karim Benzema (4)
April 6, 2022
Chelsea
Vinicius Junior
Oct. 22, 2024
Borussia Dortmund
Kylian Mbappé
Feb. 19, 2025
Manchester City
Kylian Mbappé (2)
Sept. 30, 2025
Kairat Almaty
Kylian Mbappé (3)
Nov. 26, 2025
Olympiacos
Federico Valverde
March 11, 2026
Manchester City
It’s fitting that Madrid’s record appearance-maker was also their first hat-trick goalscorer of the Champions League era. A few years on from the competition’s rebranding, Raúl scored thrice against Ferencváros in the 1995–96 campaign—the Spaniard’s only European hat trick for the club.
Eight years passed before a memorable hat trick for Ronaldo at Old Trafford, with Madrid losing 4–3 to Manchester United but progressing on aggregate courtesy of the Brazilian’s efforts. However, O Fenômeno pales in comparison to his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to European trebles.
Ronaldo, who has the joint-most Champions League hat tricks in history, netted his first during a 4–1 win over Ajax in 2012 and would proceed to collect another six match balls in the competition. An unbelievable 2016–17 campaign saw him score three in one match in both the quarterfinal and semifinal en route to the trophy, which would prove his final trebles for Madrid in Europe.
Karim Benzema took over the scoring burden thereafter. Having scored a hat trick alongside Ronaldo during an 8–0 demolition of Malmö in 2015, as well as one against Auxerre all the way back in 2010, the Frenchman followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by producing two more of them in the knockout phase of the 2021–22 competition as Madrid won the title.
Benzema’s compatriot Kylian Mbappé has already scored three separate hat tricks in the Champions League for Madrid and could yet rival Ronaldo’s tally, while Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have both produced one each since arriving at the Bernabéu.
Few hat tricks have been as sumptuous as the one scored by Federico Valverde during the 2025–26 campaign, however, the Uruguayan joining the club with an instantly iconic treble of immense quality against Manchester City.
European Cup, Champions League Hat Trick Goalscorers for Real Madrid
Player
Number of Hat Tricks for Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo
7
Ferenc Puskás
5
Alfredo Di Stéfano
5
Karim Benzema
4
Kylian Mbappé
3
Amancio
2
Héctor Rial
1
Paco Gento
1
Pirri
1
Sebastián Losada
1
Emiliano Butragaueño
1
Hugo Sánchez
1
Raúl
1
Ronaldo
1
Rodrygo
1
Vinicius Junior
1
Federico Valverde
1
READ THE LATEST REAL MADRID NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
Ewan Ross-Murray is a freelance soccer writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.