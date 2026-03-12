Full List of Every Real Madrid Player to Score a Champions League Hat Trick

Real Madrid’s love affair with the continental stage has rarely wavered from the birth of the European Cup to unparalleled success during the Champions League era.

The record 15-time European champions are indebted to some of the finest ever goalscorers for their well-stocked trophy cabinet, generational talents who have written chapters of Real Madrid folklore single-handedly with logic-defying performances.

The sharpshooters of Madrid past and present have regularly tormented European minnows and giants alike with stunning goalscoring displays, occasionally racking up three or even four goals during a single night’s work.

Unsurprisingly, an array of superstars have netted trebles on the continent in the fabled white shirt of the Spanish behemoths. Here’s a full breakdown of those to have achieved the feat.

Real Madrid Hat-Trick Goalscorers in the European Cup

Alfredo Di Stéfano scored frequent trebles. | Colorsport/IMAGO

Player Date Opponent Héctor Rial Nov. 28, 1957 Royal Antwerp Alfredo Di Stéfano Jan. 23, 1958 Sevilla Alfredo Di Stéfano (2) April 2, 1958 Vasas Alfredo Di Stéfano (3) March 18, 1959 Wiener SC Ferenc Puskás Oct. 21, 1959 Jeunesse Esch Ferenc Puskás (2) May 18, 1960 Eintracht Frankfurt Alfredo Di Stéfano (4) May 18, 1960 Eintracht Frankfurt Alfredo Di Stéfano (5) Oct. 25, 1961 Boldklubben 1913 Ferenc Puskás (3) May 2, 1962 Benfica Ferenc Puskás (4) Oct. 9, 1963 Rangers Paco Gento Sept. 23, 1964 Boldklubben 1913 Amancio Nov. 18, 1964 Dukla Prague Ferenc Puskás (5) Sept. 22, 1965 Feyenoord Amancio (2) March 6, 1968 Sparta Prague Pirri Sept. 18, 1968 AEL Limassol Sebastián Losada Oct. 2, 1990 Odense Emilio Butragueño Oct. 24, 1990 Swarovski Tirol Hugo Sánchez Oct. 24, 1990 Swarovski Tirol

Before the dawn of the modern Champions League, there was the European Cup—a competition Madrid won six times, including the first five finals. During their 1957–58 title-winning campaign, it was Héctor Rial who scored their first-ever hat trick in the competition.

The Argentine fired three goals past Belgian side Royal Antwerp in a 6–0 thrashing and the floodgates soon opened for his teammates Alfredo Di Stéfano and Ferenc Puskás. The legendary Madrid duo combined for nine hat tricks between the start of 1958 and end of 1963.

Di Stéfano and Puskás famously each scored hat tricks in the 1960 European Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt, the former scoring three and the latter four during a stunning 7–3 triumph. However, neither claimed the match ball, which Puskás kindly gave to Frankfurt goalscorer Erwin Stein who scored twice.

Paco Gento, Amancio and Pirri also bagged trebles for Madrid in the 1960s, but the next Los Blancos hat trick in the competition wouldn’t come until Sebastián Losada slammed three past Odense in a 6–0 win in 1990.

Just three weeks after Losada’s strike, there would be another double of hat tricks in one match, Emilio Butragueño and Hugo Sánchez both enjoying a 9–1 win over Swarovski Tirol—the Mexico international netted four.

Real Madrid Hat-Trick Goalscorers in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most Champions League hat tricks for Real Madrid. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

Player Date Opponent Raúl Oct. 18, 1995 Ferencváros Ronaldo April 23, 2003 Manchester United Karim Benzema Dec. 18, 2010 Auxerre Cristiano Ronaldo Oct. 3, 2012 Ajax Cristiano Ronaldo (2) Sept.17, 2013 Galatasaray Cristiano Ronaldo (3) Sept. 15, 2015 Shakhtar Donetsk Cristiano Ronaldo (4) Dec. 8, 2015 Malmö Karim Benzema (2) Dec. 8, 2015 Malmö Cristiano Ronaldo (5) April 12, 2016 Wolfsburg Cristiano Ronaldo (6) April 18, 2017 Bayern Munich Cristiano Ronaldo (7) May 2, 2017 Atlético Madrid Rodrygo Nov. 6, 2019 Galatasaray Karim Benzema (3) March 9, 2022 Paris Saint-Germain Karim Benzema (4) April 6, 2022 Chelsea Vinicius Junior Oct. 22, 2024 Borussia Dortmund Kylian Mbappé Feb. 19, 2025 Manchester City Kylian Mbappé (2) Sept. 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty Kylian Mbappé (3) Nov. 26, 2025 Olympiacos Federico Valverde March 11, 2026 Manchester City

It’s fitting that Madrid’s record appearance-maker was also their first hat-trick goalscorer of the Champions League era. A few years on from the competition’s rebranding, Raúl scored thrice against Ferencváros in the 1995–96 campaign—the Spaniard’s only European hat trick for the club.

Eight years passed before a memorable hat trick for Ronaldo at Old Trafford, with Madrid losing 4–3 to Manchester United but progressing on aggregate courtesy of the Brazilian’s efforts. However, O Fenômeno pales in comparison to his namesake Cristiano Ronaldo when it comes to European trebles.

Ronaldo, who has the joint-most Champions League hat tricks in history, netted his first during a 4–1 win over Ajax in 2012 and would proceed to collect another six match balls in the competition. An unbelievable 2016–17 campaign saw him score three in one match in both the quarterfinal and semifinal en route to the trophy, which would prove his final trebles for Madrid in Europe.

Karim Benzema took over the scoring burden thereafter. Having scored a hat trick alongside Ronaldo during an 8–0 demolition of Malmö in 2015, as well as one against Auxerre all the way back in 2010, the Frenchman followed in Ronaldo’s footsteps by producing two more of them in the knockout phase of the 2021–22 competition as Madrid won the title.

Benzema’s compatriot Kylian Mbappé has already scored three separate hat tricks in the Champions League for Madrid and could yet rival Ronaldo’s tally, while Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior have both produced one each since arriving at the Bernabéu.

Few hat tricks have been as sumptuous as the one scored by Federico Valverde during the 2025–26 campaign, however, the Uruguayan joining the club with an instantly iconic treble of immense quality against Manchester City.

European Cup, Champions League Hat Trick Goalscorers for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two all-time leading goalscorers for Real Madrid. | Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images

Player Number of Hat Tricks for Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo 7 Ferenc Puskás 5 Alfredo Di Stéfano 5 Karim Benzema 4 Kylian Mbappé 3 Amancio 2 Héctor Rial 1 Paco Gento 1 Pirri 1 Sebastián Losada 1 Emiliano Butragaueño 1 Hugo Sánchez 1 Raúl 1 Ronaldo 1 Rodrygo 1 Vinicius Junior 1 Federico Valverde 1

