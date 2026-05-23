Full USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster Leaked: Mauricio Pochettino’s Thunder Stolen by Report

The grand reveal of the U.S. men’s national team’s final 26-player roster for the World Cup on home soil has been undermined by reports claiming to have access to Mauricio Pochettino’s final selection three days before the official announcement.

USMNT legends from both men’s and women’s soccer are scheduled to gather at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan to announce the 26 players trying to fulfill Pochettino’s lofty ambitions of a run to the semifinals. The hour-long event at the scenic New York City concert venue is set to be broadcast across the United States in an attempt to stoke the flames of anticipation for the impending World Cup.

Any jeopardy which may have surrounded the ceremony has been removed by a report from The Guardian listing the full roster. The Athletic verified the squad in a subsequent report. This exclusive broke the day after it had been revealed that Real Salt Lake City playmaker Diego Luna had failed to make a list of players which included the scarcely spotted Gio Reyna.

USMNT 2026 World Cup Roster According to Leaks

Serie A stars Weston McKennie (right) and Christian Pulisic insist that the expectations they’ll face at home won’t impact their play. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Goalkeepers

Chris Brady (Chicago Fire)

(Chicago Fire) Matt Freese (New York City)

(New York City) Matt Turner (New England Revolution)

Defenders

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

(Columbus Crew) Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Alex Freeman (Villarreal)

(Villarreal) Mark McKenzie (Toulouse)

(Toulouse) Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

(Charlotte FC) Chris Richards (Crystal Palace)

(Crystal Palace) Antonee Robinson (Fulham)

(Fulham) Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati)

(FC Cincinnati) Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

(Borussia Mönchengladbach) Auston Trusty (Celtic)

Defensive/Central Midfielders

Tyler Adams (Bournemouth)

(Bournemouth) Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps)

(Vancouver Whitecaps) Weston McKennie (Juventus)

(Juventus) Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United)

(Leeds United) Christian Pulisic (Milan)

(Milan) Gio Reyna (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

(Borussia Mönchengladbach) Malik Tillman (Bayer Leverkusen)

(Bayer Leverkusen) Tim Weah (Marseille)

(Marseille) Alejandro Zendejas (Club América)

Strikers

Folarin Balogun (Monaco)

(Monaco) Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven)

(PSV Eindhoven) Haji Wright (Coventry City)

Biggest Calls From Pochettino

Alex Zendejas was a standout performer for the USMNT against Japan back in September. | John Dorton/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

The standout recruit from this alleged roster—which was neither confirmed nor rebuffed by U.S. Soccer—has to be Alex Zendejas. The Mexican-born winger was not called up for Pochettino’s most recent rosters, missing out last March despite impressing during his previous international outing.

Zendejas, a nimble left footed forward who has earned excited comparisons to Lionel Messi, was USMNT’s standout player in 2–0 victory over Japan at MetLife Stadium in September. “I think we are so pleased,” Pochettino gushed that night. “With this type of performance, he’s in the race for the roster for the World Cup.”

A hamstring injury prevented Zendejas, who was raised in Texas, from joining up with the squad in October or November yet he was healthy when left on the sidelines for March’s fixtures. Pochettino, however, did warn that “the combination and the dynamic of the group can change depending [on] the selection,” which is expected to benefit Zendejas. Tanner Tessmann, by contrast, has suffered from Pochettino’s change of heart.

Tessmann, a more defensive minded midfield cog than Zendejas, has been a regular for France’s fourth-best team Lyon this season while also routinely featuring at international level. The 24-year-old played some role in each of USMNT’s previous six fixtures and had his path to the starting XI, let alone the roster, seemingly opened up even wider by a season-ending injury to Johnny Cardoso.

Nevertheless, it appears as though Tessmann has not made the cut.

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