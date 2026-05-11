USMNT, Champions League Star Midfielder Johnny Cardoso Ruled Out of World Cup

U.S. men’s national team midfielder Johnny Cardoso will not be available for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after club side Atlético Madrid announced on Monday that he will undergo surgery.

Last Thursday, the 24-year-old was diagnosed with a high-grade right ankle sprain, unable to complete the day’s training session. Atlético then conducted scans at the club’s training facility and performed physiotherapy sessions and rehabilitation work before determining that surgery was the correct course of action, leaving Cardoso unavailable for the Stars and Stripes this summer.

The injury comes just 31 days before the USMNT opens the World Cup against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and just 15 days before manager Mauricio Pochettino is set to unveil his roster at a May 26 live event in New York City.

Cardoso joined Atlético Madrid in July from Real Betis ahead of the 2025-26 season, but struggled to find a consistent role within the team. His most recent performance and 30th appearance of the season came in the Rojiblancos’ UEFA Champions League semifinal loss to Arsenal.

With the USMNT, Cardoso has 23 caps and played 45 minutes in the recent 5–2 March loss to Belgium, before suffering a separate injury—leg discomfort—and returning to Spain for further treatment, missing the following friendly against Portugal.

Who Could Replace Cardoso?

Sebastian Berhalter could slide into the roster for Johnny Cardoso. | Miguel Rodriguez Carillo/AFP/Getty Images

While Cardoso stood out as the USMNT player to go the furthest in Champions League play this season, he was no sure thing for the World Cup squad. In his 23 caps, he has no goals or assists, and failed to make a major impact at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup before his move to the Spanish giants.

Regardless, his confirmed absence opens up space in the central midfield battle. The biggest winners are likely Vancouver Whitecaps’ Sebastian Berhalter and Seattle Sounders’ Cristian Roldan.

Berhalter, who has a goal and three assists in 11 caps, was one of the best players at the 2025 Gold Cup and has been a consistent talent since Pochettino’s tenure began. He has been stellar in MLS play this season, scoring four goals and seven assists while showcasing an immense ability to deliver from set pieces. That ability to deliver into the box could be game-changing, given Christian Pulisic’s recent struggles and injury.

Meanwhile, Roldan would bring 45 caps of international experience to the fold, along with lessons learned from being part of the 2022 World Cup squad.

Outside of those two, Middlesbrough’s Aidan Morris stands a chance at the roster. At the same time, each of Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams, Juventus’s Weston McKennie and Lyon’s Tanner Tessman likely ranks higher in the pecking order—even as Tessman deals with a slight injury of his own.

The USMNT will play two pre-World Cup friendlies before opening the tournament, taking on Senegal on May 31 in Charlotte and Germany on June 6 in Chicago. Pochettino can make roster adjustments up to 24 hours before the opening match, as long as those players are included in a preliminary 55-man roster.

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