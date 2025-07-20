Gabriel Fires Arsenal Rallying Cry for 2025–26 Premier League Title Fight
Gabriel is convinced Arsenal can finally get over the line next season and lift their first Premier League title in over 20 years.
Back in December 2019, Mikel Arteta was the man entrusted to lead Arsenal back to championship glory. Expectations were high for the Spaniard, who helped Manchester City top the Premier League twice as an assistant manager.
Except as his tenure in north London unfolded, Arteta failed to deliver on the biggest of stages. Arsenal have gone five years without winning a trophy, and finished as the runners-up in their last three league campaigns.
Still, the club and its players are backing their manager amid the recent disappointments. Gabriel spoke to BBC Sport and revealed the team’s mindset ahead of the 2025–26 season.
“I don’t think we can give excuses,” Gabriel said. “We did everything we could in the last three years. I feel like we had a little bit of bad luck sometimes, but we all believe that we can win big titles.”
The Gunners’ last campaign was marred by several long-term injuries to their best players, including Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel himself. The latter suffered a hamstring injury in April, underwent surgery and is now striving to be fit for the start of next season.
“We’re focused on what our manager is telling us to do, and what we have to do, and what we have to improve. I think this year will be different,” the Brazilian said.
The Gunners have taken massive strides this summer to upgrade their squad, signing Martín Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Nørgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga. The club is also working on bringing Viktor Gyökeres to north London.
“I think the players that came will help us out a lot,” Gabriel said. “We want to have the best players. To be in the dispute for titles, you have to have the best players.”
Arsenal are not the only English outfit to spend big this summer, though. Reigning English champions Liverpool, along with Man City and Chelsea, have signed world-class talent that will make the fight for the Premier League title even more difficult than previous seasons.
Still, Gabriel is confident in Arsenal’s ability to beat out their fierce competition, starting with their opening day match against Manchester United.
“I am here to win big titles and I do believe that this season will be different. We have let a couple of titles slip through our fingers recently,” Gabriel said.
Arteta’s men missed out on the 2023–24 Premier League title by two points. The year prior, they were only five points away from English glory, falling to Man City both times. Most recently, the Reds were crowned English champions after finishing the 2024–25 season 10 points ahead of Arsenal.
“We almost won but I think this year, things will be different. I have a lot of faith in that.”