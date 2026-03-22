Gabriel Sends Erling Haaland Message Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Arsenal center back Gabriel says he and William Saliba “enjoy” the battle of facing Erling Haaland, and that his teammates “can’t wait” to face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The Premier League leaders are still on for an unprecedented quadruple, with this piece of silverware the first available in the English soccer calendar.

Victory for Arsenal at Wembley Stadium could serve as a springboard to more lucrative honors. The Gunners boast a nine-point lead over their upcoming opponents at the top of the Premier League table, progressed into the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday night, and will also have the chance to book their place in the FA Cup semifinals after the international break.

While many have slandered Mikel Arteta’s attritional style and a perceived over-reliance on set-pieces, nobody will care a jot in north London if they enjoy a trophy-laden campaign.

Gabriel Ready to ’Bring the Energy’

Gabriel is a hugely influential leader at the heart of Arsenal’s defense. | Julian Finney/UEFA/Getty Images

Arsenal are gunning for their first piece of silverware, excluding the Community Shield, in six years. Arteta’s men have consistently found a way to come up short, and this is their first appearance in the Carabao Cup final since 2018, when they were beaten 3–0 by a far superior Cityzens outfit.

If the north Londoners are to get over the line at Wembley, Gabriel, part of a stout Arsenal defense, will likely be a major reason why. The Brazilian has been through thick and thin since joining the club in the aftermath of their FA Cup triumph in 2020. Now, he’s ready to help the Gunners deliver.

“It’s a really good feeling for this club to be in the final against a top team,” he said (via The Athletic). “We have a good feeling, and we can’t wait for Sunday. We want to win every game we play. We know it’s going to be a big battle, but we are ready and we’ll try to win.”

“I’m a defender, so I need to bring energy for my teammates and for our fans,” he continued. “I give everything when I’m on the pitch. I try to push everyone.”

Gabriel and Saliba have typically enjoyed their battles with venerated City forward Haaland over the years, and the Brazilian insisted that he’s looking forward to what could be a decisive duel.

“I enjoy every game, every striker,” he said. “It’s my job, so I like to battle. He is a top player, and I think he likes to play against me as well. It’s fun—we enjoy it.”

Gabriel Won’t Be Protecting David Raya in Sunday’s Final

Kepa will start in Sunday’s final. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

As good as Gabriel’s been for Arsenal this season, they certainly wouldn’t be in their current position of strength if it weren’t for David Raya.

The Spaniard has developed into one of the world’s best goalkeepers in north London, and is on course for a third successive Golden Glove award.

However, it’s Kepa Arrizabalaga’s time to shine on Sunday. The Athletic report that Raya’s second-in-command will start his third Carabao Cup final, having played every single minute in the competition up to this point.

Kepa has twice been defeated in penalty shootouts with this trophy at stake, memorably waving off his own substitution in 2019 before missing the decisive spot kick in 2022. We could be in for a redemptive story at Wembley.

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