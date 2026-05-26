Gabriel Jesus Potential Destinations—Ranked

Gabriel Jesus’s Arsenal career came full circle at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon. The site of his glittering 2022 debut for the Gunners was where he laid hands on another Premier League trophy.

Jesus scored in the champions’ 2–1 victory over Crystal Palace, his 32nd goal for the club. A career which started so promisingly in north London has been blighted by major injury setbacks, and with one year remaining on his deal, it’s unclear what the future holds for the 29-year-old.

“A lot is said about my future, and I’m very honest. It’s not easy for a player who always wants to evolve and help on the pitch with what’s been happening,” he told ESPN Brazil after Arsenal’s title triumph.

“The future belongs to God. I still have one year left on my Arsenal contract. I want to play and prove to myself that I can still play at a high level.”

While Jesus proved serviceable when called upon this season, he operated as the Gunners’ third-choice center forward behind Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz. If he wants to be playing regularly next season and beyond, the Brazilian will likely have to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Here are three potential destinations for Jesus, ranked by a combination of suitability and likelihood.

3. AC Milan

Jesus scored at San Siro this season. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

AC Milan have torn down the old regime and are starting again. After missing out on Champions League soccer, the club parted ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri, sporting director Igli Tare, technical director Geoffrey Moncada and CEO Giorgio Furlani.



Thus, the Rossoneri are currently mired in uncertainty. It seems unlikely for their summer of change to be limited to the senior staff, with sweeping alterations likely to be made among the playing staff, too.



The frustrating figurehead of Milan’s attack, Rafael Leão, could be moved on, and the club sorely need a center forward. Leão and Christian Pulisic were the only two players to notch double-digit goals this season, with recognised strikers Santiago Giménez and Niclas Füllkrug scoring just one goal each. The floaty Christopher Nkunku scored eight times.



Allegri’s antiquated ideals certainly didn’t help, but Milan’s center-forward issue predates the now-departed Italian manager.



Two major knee injuries have hampered Jesus in the past, yet there have been enough glimmers this season to suggest he can still impress at the highest level. The sharpness and slickness have dissipated, but the Brazilian’s sound fundamentals remain intact.



High wages could be an issue, which is why other Italian clubs, namely Juventus and Napoli, are unlikely to make a serious pursuit.

2. Atlético Madrid

Could Arsenal use Jesus in a deal to secure Julián Álvarez? | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Swap deals are quite infrequent, yet there’s not a transfer window that goes by without proposals of high-profile exchanges.



The latest rumors surround Arsenal’s reported pursuit of Atlético Madrid sharpshooter Julián Álvarez, who’s also attracted interest from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.





Keen to complement outstanding organization and supreme defensive security with greater firepower in attack, the Gunners are ready to make a big splash to sign Álvarez, once a treble winner with Manchester City.



Fortunately, some reports suggest that Atléti are interested in signing Jesus, with the Brazilian potentially being included in a part-exchange deal so Arsenal can get their target.



Jesus’s value is only dwindling, so his inclusion in any deal is unlikely to take much off Atléti’s lofty Álvarez asking price. Perhaps the Gunners could chuck Gabriel Martinelli in there, too.

1. Palmeiras

Jesus dreams of returning to Palmeiras. | NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP/Getty Images

The striker’s major knee injuries have shortened his peak years and brought his twilight forward. Given how young Jesus was when he burst onto the scene in his homeland, the striker is unlikely to have a career that stretches deep into his 30s.



The Brazilian may have the opportunity to remain in Europe’s premier divisions this summer. Still, he’s already made it clear where he eventually wants to be, and that’s where it all started: Palmeiras. So, why not now?



“It’s my dream [to return to Palmeiras]; I’ve already made it clear that one day I’ll return, I just don’t know when—whether it’s today or tomorrow—so, yes, I think about it every day,” Jesus has told ESPN.



The Brazilian club have flirted with the idea, too. Last October, president Leila Pereira guaranteed that Jesus would soon be “coming back home.”



Aided financially by their participation in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the time may finally have arrived for the striker to reunite with Palmeiras.

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