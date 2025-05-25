‘Get a Grip’—Gary Neville Sends Ruben Amorim Blunt Man Utd Message
Former Manchester United stalwart Gary Neville has advised the club’s current manager Ruben Amorim to stop fuelling the negative commentary hanging over the waning Premier League giant by “wiping out” all the dissenting voices in the dressing room.
Amorim has been nothing if not honest during his six months in charge at Old Trafford. The former Sporting CP manager has routinely lambasted his own performances, those of his players and the general chaos behind the scenes at a club which is poised to record the lowest top-flight finish since they were relegated in 1973–74.
After losing a grim Europa League final to fellow domestic strugglers Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, Amorim offered to walk away from the club without any compensation.
Club captain Bruno Fernandes made the same proposal while Luke Shaw openly questioned how many players in the current team were “good enough to be here”.
Leaving the performance on the pitch to one side, Neville was aghast at the public comments from those United players. “Someone’s got to get a grip of that club, and I think it has to be the manager. Ruben, you’ve got to get a grip of that club,” the Sky Sports pundit told The Overlap US.
“I have this thing about negativity spiral in my businesses, in my life,” Neville continued. “If I hear the energy-sapping negativity spiral starting to move, whereby you can feel people starting to have an influence over the others, and Luke’s an experienced player now, honestly, I think you’ve got to wipe it out.
“You’ve got to wipe out every single player in that dressing room who doesn’t believe that they’ve got total and utter confidence to play for that football club.”
Neville also took issue with Amorim’s brutal honesty. “It gets to a point now whereby he offered up his job on Wednesday night and said if I have to resign, I will. You don’t need to do that, Ruben. You don’t need to offer up your job,” the former defender fretted during a public event for Specsavers, as quoted by The Athletic.
“It’s great that you have that spirit and that honesty about you and that authenticity, but now it’s time for you to stop offering yourself up, stop in some ways being as honest with us, and just go and fix the problems in the transfer window and fix the problems for the start of the season. That’s what’s needed now.”