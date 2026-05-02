Germany’s 2006 World Cup Squad: Where Are They Now?

After a disappointing Euro 2004, where Germany exited the group stage without a single win, pressure mounted on head coach Jürgen Klinsmann to deliver at the 2006 World Cup on home soil.

Though they fell short of winning the tournament, Germany’s performances—driven by a youthful squad and Klinsmann’s innovative, attack-minded style—restored national pride and cemented their status as one of Europe’s elite soccer nations.

Germany ultimately finished third, losing to eventual champions Italy in the semifinals but defeating Portugal in the third-place playoff. The squad was packed with talent, featuring a mix of established stars and future legends who would go on to have remarkable careers at both club and international level.

Here, Sports Illustrated looks at where every member of Germany’s 2006 World Cup squad is today.

Goalkeepers

Jens Lehmann

Jens Lehmann returned to Arsenal for one last appearance in 2011. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Jens Lehmann, part of Arsenal’s famous “Invincibles” side of 2003–04, was Germany’s No. 1 at the 2006 World Cup, starting every match except the third-place playoff.

He retired from international soccer in 2008 and ended his club career in 2010, though briefly came out of retirement the year after to make an emergency appearance for Arsenal.

Since then, he has worked as a goalkeeping coach with Arsenal and has also taken on a managerial role in the Baller League, a six-a-side competition featuring celebrities, influencers and former pros.

Oliver Kahn

World Cup glory eluded Oliver Kahn. | Getty/PEdro Ugarte

Oliver Kahn captained Germany in the third-place playoff against Portugal at the 2006 World Cup, making what proved to be his final appearance for the national team.

He retired from soccer two years later, having won eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

Since hanging up his boots, he went on to serve as Bayern Munich’s CEO before stepping down in 2023.

Timo Hildebrand

Timo Hildebrand has off-field interests. | IMAGO/Sportfoto Rudel

An unused substitute at the 2006 World Cup, Timo Hildebrand made just seven appearances for Germany during his international career. At club level, he is best known for his time with VfB Stuttgart, and he retired from professional soccer in 2015.

Since then, he has opened his own vegan restaurant and has also been involved in non-profit work.

Defenders

Marcell Jansen

Marcell Jansen was reliable in rotation. | IMAGO/DeFodi

Former Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayern Munich and Hamburger SV defender Marcell Jansen spent most of the 2006 World Cup on the bench but featured in the third-place playoff at left back.

That appearance was one of 45 caps he earned for Germany before retiring in 2015 at just 29. Since then, he has remained heavliy involved with Hamburger SV, even turning out for their reserve side while also serving as the club’s president.

Robert Huth

Robert Huth won the Premier League with Leicester. | IMAGO/Sportimage

Robert Huth spent most of the 2006 World Cup on the bench, starting only in Germany’s final group game against Ecuador.

He went on to earn 19 caps for his country but is best remembered as one of Leicester City’s key center backs during their shock 2015–16 Premier League title win. Since retiring in 2018, Huth has studied sports management and returned to Leicester as their loans manager.

Jens Nowotny

Jens Nowotny won 48 caps for Germany. | IMAGO/Contrast

Thirty-two during the 2006 World Cup, Jens Nowotny only played in the third-place playoff and made one final appearance for Germany before retiring from international soccer in 2007.

He spent most of his club career with Karlsruher SC and Bayer Leverkusen, and since retiring has worked in coaching at both professional and amateur levels, while also running a restaurant in Mönchengladbach.

Philipp Lahm

Lahm is an icon. | Getty/Alexander Hassenstein

Philipp Lahm was ever-present for Germany at the 2006 World Cup, starting and finishing every match—primarily at left back. The only exception came in the third-place playoff against Portugal, where he switched to right back.

He went on to earn 113 caps for his country, captaining Germany to World Cup glory in 2014 before retiring from international soccer immediately afterward and entirely in 2017.

Since retiring, he has stayed closely involved in the game, most notably serving as tournament director for UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany.

Per Mertesacker

Per Mertesacker had a lengthy relationship with Arsenal. | Marc Atkins/Mark Leech/Getty Images

Per Mertesacker earned 104 caps for Germany, starting all but one game at the 2006 World Cup, missing only the third-place playoff through injury.

He later helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup before retiring internationally, and hung up his boots in 2018 after spells with Werder Bremen and Arsenal.

Since then, he has worked as a pundit and as manager of Arsenal’s academy, stepping down from the role in the summer of 2026.

Christoph Metzelder

Christoph Metzelder retired in 2014. | GEPA/Imagn Images

Christoph Metzelder earned 47 caps for Germany before ending his career in 2014.

In 2021, the former Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid defender received a 10-month suspended prison sentence for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Midfielders

Sebastian Kehl

Sebastian Kehl is Dortmund’s sporting director. | IMAGO

Sebastian Kehl’s final appearances for Germany came at the 2006 World Cup, bringing his total to 31 caps.

He played domestically until 2015, finishing his career at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent 14 years and won three Bundesliga titles. Today, he serves as Dortmund’s sporting director.

Bastian Schweinsteiger

Bastian Schweinsteiger was a quality player. | Getty/Alexander Hassenstein

Bastian Schweinsteiger was just 21 at the 2006 World Cup but started all but one of Germany’s games, famously scoring twice in the 3–1 win over Portugal in the third-place playoff.

Widely regarded as one of Germany’s greatest midfielders, he retired from international soccer in 2016 and ended his club career in 2019 after a stint with the Chicago Fire in MLS.

He now works as a TV analyst in Germany.

Torsten Frings

Frings ended his career with Toronto. | Tom Szczerbowski-Imagn Images

Torsten Frings was a key starter for Germany at the 2006 World Cup, featuring in almost every match but missing the semifinal against Italy due to suspension following the post-quarterfinal brawl with Argentina.

He earned 79 caps for Germany before retiring in 2012, having played for clubs including Werder Bremen, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Since retiring, he has moved into coaching, managing teams like Darmstadt 98 and SV Meppen.

Michael Ballack

Ballack was a superb midfield player. | Getty/Shaun Botterill

A true German soccer legend, Michael Ballack captained Germany at the 2006 World Cup and earned 98 caps before retiring from international play in 2010.

At club level, he won league titles with FC Kaiserslautern, Bayern Munich and Chelsea, retiring from professional soccer in 2012. Today, Ballack works as an agent, notably representing Bayern Munich talent Lennart Karl.

Thomas Hitzlsperger

Thomas Hitzlsperger was forced to retire through injury. | GEPA/Imagn Images

Thomas Hitzlsperger earned 52 caps for Germany, but only featured once at the 2006 World Cup, coming on as a late substitute in the third-place playoff against Portugal.

A club legend for both Stuttgart and Aston Villa, he retired in 2013 due to injury. Shortly after, he became the most high-profile male soccer player at the time to come out as gay.

Today, Hitzlsperger serves on the board of Italian club Hellas Verona and has published an autobiography detailing his career and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

Tim Borowski

Tim Borowski is best known for his time at Werder Bremen. | IMAGO/Weckelmann

Tim Borowski played in every game for Germany at the 2006 World Cup except the match against Portugal, notably assisting in the quarterfinal victory over Argentina. He also represented Germany at Euro 2008 before retiring from international soccer.

Domestically, Borowski spent most of his career with Werder Bremen, with a short stint at Bayern Munich. He retired from playing in 2012 and has since taken on several coaching roles at Bremen.

Bernd Schneider

Bernd Schneider moved into scouting. | IMAGO/Picture Point

Nicknamed “The White Brazilian” for his dribbling and passing abilities, Bernd Schneider played in every match for Germany at the 2006 World Cup and retired from professional soccer just over two years later with 81 caps to his name.

He is best remembered for his decade-long spell at Bayer Leverkusen and has since worked as a scout for the club.

David Odonkor

David Odonkor was a rookie at the tournament. | IMAGO/osnapix

David Odonkor had just one cap for Germany before the 2006 World Cup, where he added four more, including an assist in the 1–0 group stage win over Poland.

Despite his promising start, Odonkor ended up with just 16 caps for Germany and retired in 2013 at the age of 29, after spells with Borussia Dortmund, Real Betis and several smaller clubs.

Since then, he has worked as an assistant coach for lower-league German teams and even appeared on the German version of the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Forwards

Miroslav Klose

Klose is the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer. | PEDRO UGARTE/AFP/Getty Images

Miroslav Klose is the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 16 goals, including five at the 2006 tournament, where he netted against Saudi Arabia, Ireland and Cameroon to finish as the Golden Boot winner.

At club level, Klose scored 258 goals for teams including Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen, Lazio and 1. FC Kaiserslautern. He is currently the head coach of 2. Bundesliga side FC Nürnberg.

Oliver Neuville

Oliver Neuville scored 10 goals for Germany. | IMAGO/WEREK

Oliver Neuville came off the bench in every match for Germany at the 2006 World Cup, famously scoring the winning goal against Poland in the group stage—one of 10 goals he scored in 69 appearances for his country between 1998 and 2008.

A Bundesliga cult hero, Neuville enjoyed prolific spells with Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach before retiring in 2010. He is now the assistant manager at Gladbach.

Mike Hanke

Mike Hanke made only 12 appearances for Germany. | IMAGO/Heuberger

Mike Hanke was one of the youngest members of Germany’s 2006 World Cup squad at just 22, appearing only as a substitute in the third-place playoff.

Across his career, he earned 12 caps for Germany and played for clubs including VfL Wolfsburg, Schalke 04, Borussia Mönchengladbach and a stint in China. He is now a coach with the German Football Association (DFB).

Gerald Asamoah

Gerald Asamoah is a Schalke favorite. | IMAGO/Sven Simon

Born in Ghana but raised in Germany, Gerald Asamoah earned 43 caps for the national team, with his only World Cup appearance coming in 2006. He retired from international soccer shortly afterward.

A Schalke 04 legend, Asamoah spent over a decade at the club during his prime and even returned to their reserve team before retiring in 2015. He now works as a coach—including a brief stint as Schalke’s first-team manager—and is also a dedicated anti-racism campaigner and educator.

Lukas Podolski

Podolski had a thunderous left foot. | Kelvin Kuo-Imagn Images

Lukas Podolski, renowned for his thunderous left foot, started every game for Germany at the 2006 World Cup, scoring three times—once against Ecuador and twice against Sweden.

Germany’s third all-time leading scorer with 49 goals, he has enjoyed a long and successful career, winning trophies with clubs including 1. FC Köln, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Galatasaray and Vissel Kobe, and remains active today.

Manager: Jürgen Klinsmann

Jürgen Klinsmann is a former hero at Tottenham Hotspur. | Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

Germany was Jürgen Klinsmann’s first job as a head coach, and he stepped down after the tournament.

The legendary striker has since managed Bayern Munich, the USMNT, Hertha BSC and South Korea.

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