Germany Player Ratings vs. Cote d’Ivoire: Super Sub Undav Rescues Vital Victory

Germany required some inspiration from substitute Deniz Undav to claim a last-gasp 2–1 victory over Côte d’Ivoire that secures its place in the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Germany’s first real test of this summer’s tournament proved a slow burner in Toronto, but it was Côte d’Ivoire who ignited the contest at the half-hour mark. The coveted Yan Diomande delivered a teasing cross which was eventually turned in by Franck Kessié, and the four-time world champions failed to produce a response by the halftime whistle.

Côte d’Ivoire’s defensive resilience continued to stifle Germany after the restart, Julian Nagelsmann’s triple change on the hour highlighting his frustrations. However, two of his substitutes quickly made the difference, Undav turning home Nadiem Amiri’s delivery to level up.

The European behemoths appeared set to accept a point, but Undav had other ideas. Collecting Felix Nmecha’s precise pass, the in-form striker thrashed home the deciding goal in the 94th minute to secure back-to-back wins for Germany.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Germany looked open at the back… again. | Tom Weller/picture alliance/Getty Images

Germany has largely been ignored during conversations over this summer’s eventual world champion. With a myriad of gifted technicians in the final third, a robust midfield and some high-profile defensive names, its omission from such discourse is perhaps a surprise, but Saturday’s battle in Toronto underscored why there are doubts over Nagelsmann’s side.

Die Mannschaft flexed its attacking muscles during its thumping 7–1 win over debutants Curaçao in the opening round, but conceding to the minnows was certainly unexpected. Against Côte d’Ivoire, an uncertain defense raised eyebrows again.

Nagelsmann’s lineup is stacked with attacking talent and his side’s philosophy makes them an undeniably enjoyable watch. However, Germany’s enthusiastic approach in possession and commitment to a high line leaves them susceptible to quick transitions.

Côte d’Ivoire frequently threatened when able to turn the ball over and break free at speed, Diomande and Amad Diallo particularly devastating when driving forward. Every time the African giants regained possession, they were able to slice through a soft center and navigate a direct route to the penalty area. Had they been more clinical, Germany would have been in serious trouble.

While Germany was able to sneak three points from a hard-fought affair, its porous backline will come under the microscope once more. Nagelsmann must find a balance between his attacking principles and defensive security if he’s to guide Die Mannschaft to a fifth world title.

Germany Player Ratings vs. Côte d’Ivoire (4-2-3-1)

Nagelsmann’s subs changed the match. | Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Manuel Neuer—6.7: Now the goalkeeper with the most World Cup appearances (21), Neuer was unable to celebrate with a first clean sheet since his return to international soccer.

RB: Joshua Kimmich—7.7: Found life challenging up against Diomande, the 19-year-old’s direct approach exposing Kimmich’s lack of speed. Sharp in possession, however.

CB: Jonathan Tah—7.6: Came through the match without overly exerting himself, with most of Côte d’Ivoire’s liveliest attacks coming down the wings.

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck—6.8: Ultimately unable to overcome an early blow to his ankle and was withdrawn at halftime.

LB: Nathaniel Brown—6.7: Failed to clear Diomande’s delivery as Germany fell behind and proved less effective when taking up incredibly advanced positions than he was against Curaçao.

CM: Felix Nmecha—8.1: Showcased his incredible athleticism and power as he galloped around the midfield putting out fires. A lovely pass set up Undav’s winner to cap an excellent display.

CM: Aleksandar Pavlovic—6.7: Frequently smothered by orange shirts, who never allowed him the time and space to dictate play from deep.

RW: Leroy Sané—6.8: Seldom afforded the room he needs to show off his blistering speed, resulting in an alarmingly quiet performance.

AM: Jamal Musiala—7.1: Regular glimpses of his balletic feet came in vain, Musiala lacking the final product when in dangerous zones.

LW: Florian Wirtz—7.9: Often on the cusp of delivering a meaningful contribution, yet came up short with the final pass.

ST: Kai Havertz—6.5: Aside from one early header on target, Havertz struggled to make an impact against a combative Côte d’Ivoire defense.

SUB: Antonio Rüdiger (46’ for Schlotterbeck)—6.5: Typically physical and energetic on arrival.

SUB: Deniz Undav (60’ for Musiala)—8.7: Continued his red-hot form by providing a timely equalizer and clinical winner. The 29-year-old must be pushing for a start against Ecuador next time around.

SUB: Jamie Leweling (60’ for Sané)—6.4: Less effective than his fellow substitutes.

SUB: Nadiem Amiri (60’ for Pavlović)—7.2: A sumptuous delivery offered Germany its way back into the match.

SUB: Leon Goretzka (85’ for Havertz)—N/A

Subs not used: Alexander Nübel (GK), Oliver Baumann (GK), David Raum, Malick Thiaw, Waldemar Anton, Pascal Groß, Angelo Stiller, Assan Ouédraogo, Maximilian Beier, Nick Woltemade.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Leroy Sané (L) was rarely involved. | Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Pre-tournament injuries to Lennart Karl and Serge Gnabry nearly proved costly for Germany on Saturday, with Leroy Sané following up his unspectacular display against Curaçao with an anonymous one against Côte d’Ivoire. The winger created a combined expected goals and expected assists total of just 0.07, while only managing to complete one successful dribble and losing 60% of his ground duels.

following up his unspectacular display against Curaçao with an anonymous one against Côte d’Ivoire. The winger created a combined expected goals and expected assists total of just 0.07, while only managing to complete one successful dribble and losing 60% of his ground duels. Undav continues to dazzle as Germany’s super sub. After scoring from the bench and grabbing two assists against Curaçao, the Stuttgart striker proved his side’s savior in Canada with two well-taken finishes that took his international tally to nine goals in 11 matches. To win the World Cup, you need players who can make a decisive impact from the bench.

The Numbers That Explain Germany’s Hard-Fought Triumph

After firing seven past Curaçao, Germany struggled against more resolute opposition, but still racked up seven shots on target and 1.83 expected goals .

. Germany’s defensive frailties were exposed at BMO Field, and it’s now managed just one clean sheet from its last six matches .

. Nagelsmann’s men managed to extend their winning streak to 11 matches courtesy of Undav’s winner in stoppage time.

Statistic Germany Côte d’Ivoire Possession 59% 41% Expected Goals (xG) 1.83 1.23 Total Shots 16 9 Shots on Target 7 2 Big Chances 6 2 Passing Accuracy 89% 85% Fouls Committed 5 7 Corners 8 3

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