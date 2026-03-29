Germany vs. Ghana—International Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Germany is looking to follow up its rollercoaster victory over Switzerland with another friendly triumph on Monday, the four-time world champions welcoming Ghana to the MHPArena in Stuttgart.

Florian Wirtz was the star of a seven-goal thriller in Switzerland, having a hand in all of Germany’s goals during the 4–3 triumph. The Liverpool star set up his side’s first two efforts and then bagged a brace, which included the winning goal with five minutes to spare. Die Mannschaft have now won six matches on the spin since their chastening defeat to Slovakia at the beginning of World Cup qualifying.

Monday provides Germany with another opportunity to test itself against World Cup opposition on shaky ground. Ghana comes into the clash off the back of an utterly disastrous defeat on Friday. The African outfit was thrashed 5–1 by Austria in the first leg of its European adventure, an embarrassing performance underscoring Ghana’s decline over recent years.

Germany should inflict another loss at the expense of the Black Stars in what will be a first meeting between the countries in 12 years. The pair locked horns at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups—the latter won by Germany—but have not traded blows since.

Germany vs. Ghana Score Prediction

Germany Clinches Seventh Straight Win

Wirtz (right) was on fire midweek. | Fabrice COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

Despite boasting some powerful individuals, chiefly Manchester City star Antoine Semenyo, Ghana is no longer the force it once was, even missing out on the most recent Africa Cup of Nations—the first time it had failed to reach the tournament since 2004. The Black Stars are operating at standards miles below Europe’s giants.

Germany is also a waning influence on the world stage compared with past generations, but Julian Nagelsmann’s team is stacked with quality and capable of conquering anybody when on form. Germany will surely prove far too strong for its upcoming visitors.

Ghana’s dismal form : It’s now four defeats on the spin for Ghana, who followed up losses to Japan, South Korea and South Africa with humiliation at the hands of Austria. At least Otto Addo’s men got on the scoresheet on Friday, something they were unable to do in their previous three losses.

: It’s now four defeats on the spin for Ghana, who followed up losses to Japan, South Korea and South Africa with humiliation at the hands of Austria. At least Otto Addo’s men got on the scoresheet on Friday, something they were unable to do in their previous three losses. Rankings tell the story : Ghana’s descent into the abyss has seen it stumble down the FIFA rankings. A decade ago, it was 41st in the world, now its down to 72nd and still falling. Germany, by contrast, is 10th after an impressive run of form over recent months.

: Ghana’s descent into the abyss has seen it stumble down the FIFA rankings. A decade ago, it was 41st in the world, now its down to 72nd and still falling. Germany, by contrast, is 10th after an impressive run of form over recent months. German firepower: Nagelsmann simply has too many weapons at his disposal for Ghana to survive. Wirtz’s confidence will be sky high heading into Monday’s game, while the in-form Serge Gnabry and Deniz Undav are joined by the likes of Kai Havertz, Leroy Sané and young phenom Lennart Karl in the final third.

Prediction: Germany 3–0 Ghana

Germany Predicted Lineup

There could be several changes from Friday. | FotMob

Nagelsmann is expected to make some changes from the team that narrowly triumphed in Switzerland on Friday, but key names such as Wirtz, Jonathan Tah and Joshua Kimmich should retain their places.

Undav’s impressive displays with Stuttgart could earn him an outing in his home stadium, while Karl and Anton Stach could also be promoted to the XI. Real Madrid defender Antonio Rüdiger might come in for Nico Schlotterbeck, too.

Germany is without several players for the Ghana game, with Marc-André ter Stegen, Robert Andrich, Aleksandar Pavlović, Max Mittelstädt, Jamie Leweling and Karim Adeyemi among the notable absentees.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Ghana (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Raum; Stach, Goretzka; Gnabry, Woltemade, Wirtz; Undav.

Ghana Predicted Lineup

Ghana are reliant on Semenyo magic. | FotMob.,

Ghana’s squad was significantly weakened by the withdrawals of Iñaki Williams and Brando Thomas-Asante through injury, leaving Addo short of attacking options. He still has Semenyo to call on and could unleash Hamburg striker Ransford Königsdörffer after some impressive performances in the Bundesliga this term.

Ibrahim Sulemana could come into the midfield, while Jerome Opoku might be promoted from the bench into the defense in place of Caleb Yirenkyi. Jordan Ayew, who scored in the Austria defeat, is in line for his 117th national team appearance.

Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu, Ernest Nuamah, Joseph Paintsil and, most notably, Mohammed Kudus are others who are absent for the Black Stars.

Ghana predicted lineup vs. Germany (3-4-1-2): Ati-Zigi; Djiku, Opoku, Köhn; Adu, I. Sulemana, Partey, Adjetey; Ayew; Semenyo, Königsdörffer.

What Time Does Germany vs. Ghana Kick Off?

Location : Stuttgart, Germany

: Stuttgart, Germany Stadium : MHPArena

: MHPArena Date : Monday, March 30

: Monday, March 30 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Stuart Attwell

: Stuart Attwell VAR: Matt Donohue

How to Watch Germany vs. Ghana on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One, fuboTV, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico N/A

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