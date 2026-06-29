Germany vs. Paraguay—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Germany has reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time since 2014, and its round of 32 opponent is an underwhelming Paraguay team that struggles for goals.

While Julian Nagelsmann’s team was able to navigate a tricky group by winning it, Germany’s group stage did end on a sour note when it relinquished an early lead to Ecuador, losing 2–1. Momentum thus isn’t on the four-time winner’s side, but it is still expected to bypass the 41st-ranked Paraguay.

The South Americans advanced in third-place from Group D, having amassed four points from its three games. Gustavo Alfaro’s men secured a crucial victory over Türkiye on Matchday 2, meaning only a point was required against Australia to move on.

The two teams played out a dire stalemate in Santa Clara, with Paraguay’s attacking limitations laid bare.

Its stout defense was key in qualifying but blown away by the USMNT to kick-off the tournament. Rigidity out of possession will be imperative if its to cause a major upset on Monday, even if Germany has flattered to deceive since putting debutants Curaçao to the sword.

Germany vs. Paraguay Score Prediction

Germans Break Paraguayan Resolve

Germany advanced from the group stages for the first time since 2014. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Die Mannschaft faces Paraguay for the third time. The pair met at the 2002 World Cup, with Germany winning 1–0 on its way to the final.

It has since added another star to its badge, but this fixture, remarkably, will be its first World Cup knockout stage clash since the 2014 final, memorably decided in extra time by Mario Götze.

There’s been a suggestion that Nagelsmann’s Germany is stuck between old and new, with the good feeling generated at Euro 2024 yet to be replicated in North America. This team seems primed for a surprise exit, but Paraguay’s attacking ineptitude reduces Germany’s risk of succumbing before a potential round of 16 clash with France.

Paraguay’s dire attack : Extra time and penalties will be Paraguay’s target on Monday because its unlikely to win the game inside 90 minutes. Alfaro’s side crafted the second-lowest xG of all 48 nations during the group stage (via Opta) and notched a measly five shots on target. Germany can be got at in transition, but Paraguay doesn’t have the players to take advantage.

: Extra time and penalties will be Paraguay’s target on Monday because its unlikely to win the game inside 90 minutes. Alfaro’s side crafted the second-lowest xG of all 48 nations during the group stage (via Opta) and notched a measly five shots on target. Germany can be got at in transition, but Paraguay doesn’t have the players to take advantage. German efficiency: Some old school German efficiency in Foxborough would do Nagelsmann wonders. His team has so far been slick in front of goal, scoring 10 times despite only mustering an xG of 6.76. It was the fifth-biggest xG overperformer during the group stage, which stands it in good stead against an opponent that’s unlikely to surrender many chances.

Prediction: Germany 2–0 Paraguay

There could be just one change for Germany. | Sports Illustrated

There were no sweeping changes from Nagelsmann on Matchday 3, and the Germany manager will likely only make subtle alterations to his starting lineup on Monday.

The speedy Nathaniel Brown, who missed the Ecuador defeat through injury, could come in for David Raum at leftback, with Germany’s director of soccer, Rudi Völler, hopeful that Brown, who’s heading to Bayern Munich, will be fit for the game. If not, Raum will fill in again.

Germany lost center back Nico Schlotterbeck after its beatdown of Curaçao, so Antonio Rüdiger has stepped up to fill the void alongside Jonathan Tah.

The front six should remain the same, although Deniz Undav is pushing for a start. Kai Havertz is unlikely to be displaced, though.

Germany predicted lineup vs. Paraguay (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rüdiger, Brown; Nmecha, Pavlović; Sané, Musiala, Wirtz; Havertz.

Paraguay Predicted Lineup vs. Germany

Miguel Almirón is available once again. | Sports Illustrated

Miguel Almirón is eligible for selection again after he served his one-game suspension in the bore draw with Australia. The former Newcastle United winger should come straight back into Paraguay’s team and line up down the right-hand side.

However, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Diego Gómez misses out through yellow card accumulation. His absence is a big blow, given Paraguay’s relative lack of attacking talent.

Sunderland defender Omar Alderete is a doubt after suffering an injury late on against Australia. His absence could force Alfaro into a rethink, potentially deploying a back four.

Paraguay predicted lineup vs. Germany (4-4-2): Gill; Cáceres, G. Gómez, Velázquez, Alonso; Almirón, Galarza, Cubas, Mauricio; Ávalos, Enciso.

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What Time Does Germany vs. Paraguay Kick Off?

Location : Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States

: Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States Stadium : Gillette Stadium

: Gillette Stadium Date : Monday, June 29

: Monday, June 29 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST

: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. BST Referee: Jalal Jayed (MAR)

How to Watch Germany vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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