Ghana 2026 World Cup Preview: Chaotic Preparation Means Anything Could Happen

Ghana has missed only the 2018 World Cup since its first entrance into the competition in 2006, but a dark cloud hangs over the African behemoth ahead of this summer’s tournament.

The decision to part ways with manager Otto Addo just 72 days before the beginning of the World Cup raised eyebrows and concerns. Uncertainty now engulfs the Black Stars prior to their opening group game against Panama, which precedes arduous battles with one of the favorite to win the tournament, England, and Croatia.

Antoine Semenyo is a ray of sunlight for one of the weakest Ghana teams in many years, but the Manchester City star will need major support from his compatriots to avoid embarassment.

The Road to the World Cup

Qualification record : 8W–1L-1D

: 8W–1L-1D Goals for / against : 23 / 6

: 23 / 6 Top scorer : Jordan Ayew (7)

: Jordan Ayew (7) Assist leader: Jordan Ayew (7)

Despite failing to qualify for the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, Ghana eased to top spot in its World Cup qualification group. Eight wins from 10 outings saw it finish six points clear at the summit, with veteran forward Jordan Ayew—playing in the English second tier with Leicester City—shining brightest. The 34-year-old scored seven and made seven also as Ghana punched its ticket.

World Cup Schedule

Fixture Date Venue Ghana vs. Panama Wednesday, June 17 BMO Field England vs. Ghana Tuesday, June 23 Gillette Stadium Croatia vs. Ghana Saturday, June 27 Lincoln Financial Field

Manager: Carlos Queiroz

Carlos Quieroz answered Ghana’s SOS message around two months out from the start of the World Cup. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

World Cup experience : Portugal (2010), Iran (2014, 2018, 2022)

: Portugal (2010), Iran (2014, 2018, 2022) Time in charge of the team : Since April 2026

: Since April 2026 Manager meter: Disciplinarian/pragmatist

Carlos Queiroz has taken on the task of leading Ghana at this World Cup, following in the footsteps of Addo after his firing.

The 73-year-old is closing on 40 years of management experience and is no stranger to competing on the world stage. Queiroz has overseen four separate World Cup campaigns with Portugal and Iran, and is known to be a manager who instils discipline but high standards.

Ghana has the ability to disrupt the elite, if it can pull together and play as a cohesive unit, and Queiroz will know his first job is to get every player on his roster to buy into his way of thinking.

How Ghana Plays

Preferred formation : 4-1-4-1

: 4-1-4-1 Style: Safety first

Safety first Key strengths: Defensive solidity, organized structure

Defensive solidity, organized structure Key weaknesses: Keeping possession for long periods, creative play

Prior to Addo’s dismissal, Ghana had been employing a 3-4-1-2 system that regularly became a 5-4-1 against more formidable opponents.

Queiroz is renowned as a defensive manager who often prioritizes avoiding defeat over targeting victory. And while that could be the wisest approach against strong group opponents England and Croatia, the chance to get three points out of the Panama game could encourage a more adventurous approach—especially given the attacking talent and powerful runners at his disposal in this Ghana team.

Ones to Watch

Antoine Semenyo and Abdul Fatawi bring flair. | Thomas KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images, Masashi Hara/Getty Images

X-Factor: Manchester City’s willingness to bring Semenyo in for $87 million during the winter window underscored his incredible ascent to elite level. Ghana’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stage are shouldered by the immensely talented forward leading its charge.

Breakout Star: Injury robbed Abdul Fatawu of his breakout Premier League season in 2024–25, but the Leicester City winger is set to raise eyebrows this summer. Renowned for spectacular strikes from a wicked left boot, he is a direct runner who has the ability to thread inch-perfect passes.

What Ghana Will Be Wearing

Ghana’s World Cup jerseys are bold. | Puma

Few jerseys—if any—will stand out more than Ghana’s this summer. An asymmetric pattern pays homage to the country’s iconic Kente cloth, weaving national identity with a modern, fresh look. It’s certain to divide opinion.

Ghana’s away jersey has a yellow base that is enhanced by a geometric motif running across the shirt, inspired by Accra’s Makola Market. An enormous black star sits in its center.

Ghana’s Predicted Starting XI

Many of Ghana’s top stars have excelled in the Premier League. | FootballUser

One of Ghana’s major issues is its lopsided roster. There is an abundance of attacking quality, with many stars representing top European sides, but issues develop the further back in the team one travels.

Semenyo is clearly Ghana’s attacking talisman, but he will have support in North America. Mohammed Kudus of Tottenham Hotspur will hopefully be fit and firing for the tournament; Leicester duo Ayew and Fatawu pose major threats and even Athletic Bilbao winger Iñaki Williams isn’t guaranteed to start this summer, such are the options available.

There is quality in midfield, too, albeit not much depth. Ex-Arsenal man Thomas Partey is the veteran in the engine room and he will partner Real Oviedo’s Kwasi Sibo.

However, Ghana lacks an elite goalkeeper and its defense is short on quality, especially with an injured Mohammed Salisu absent for this summer’s tournament.

Current Form

Ghana’s dismal form under Addo during the two March friendlies defeats—a humiliating 5–1 loss away at Austria and a narrow 2–1 defeat to Germany—were the final straw for those in charge of Ghanian soccer. They’d seen enough.

The two remaining friendlies—against Mexico and Wales—have obviously become extremely important for Queiroz before things get real in Toronto against Panama on June 17.

What We Can Expect From Ghana Fans

Ghana fans will make themselves heard this summer. | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images

Ghana’s 2026 World Cup jerseys offer a window into the nation’s support: vibrant, traditional and eye-catching. Ghana fans are a passionate troupe, often seen adorning their national team colors of green, red and yellow alongside the famous black star.

The wearing of national cloth patterns is also commonplace and connects traveling fans to their culture, and while Ghana supporters aren’t expected in great numbers in North America this summer, they will make their presence felt.

National Expectations

Ghana fans are not expecting much from their team. | Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Given the mass disruption around changing manager at such late notice and the underwhelming performances over the past year, supporters are justifiably trepidatious. Not only does the Black Stars’ roster lack depth and quality in key areas, confidence is at an incredibly low ebb after the descent into chaos.

Anything is possible at the World Cup and the hope is a new coach will galvanize an underperforming group, but there are genuine fears Ghana will not make it beyond the group stage—even with many third-placed teams going through to the knockout round. Based on recent form, those concerns are justified.

And Finally ...

Vibe Check : Fearful

: Fearful Who Ghana Doesn't Want to Face : France

: France One Stat That Defines Ghana : Hasn’t beaten a European or South American opponent since November 2022

: Hasn’t beaten a European or South American opponent since November 2022 If Things Go Wrong : Take your pick: a lack of confidence, depth, adventure ...

: Take your pick: a lack of confidence, depth, adventure ... What Will Everyone Say If Ghana Goes Out Early? Should have stuck with Addo

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