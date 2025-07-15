‘I Like Challenges’—Giorgi Mamardashvili Ready For Alisson Battle
Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is ready to embrace the “challenge” of competing with established No. 1 Alisson Becker.
Mamardashvili has completed his pre-arranged transfer from Valencia and made an unofficial debut during Liverpool’s first friendly of the summer against Preston North End over the weekend.
The 24-year-old was a starter for two and a half seasons at Valencia but faces something entirely different at Liverpool, given the presence of one of the greatest goalkeepers of this generation currently ahead of him.
Mamardashvili, as well as giving his all to earn a place, sees being able to train alongside Alisson and learn from the Brazilian as an opportunity.
“What I can tell about Ali, he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world right now and I am so happy to work with him. I can’t wait to start to work [with] him and learn from him,” he told Liverpool.
“Of course it will be a challenge. I like challenges and I’m here to just give my best and help the team…Liverpool has a big goalkeeper legacy and I want to try to write my own chapter.”
Even though Alisson is the undisputed starter, his injury record in recent seasons suggests there will be plenty of chances for Mamardashvili. Caoimhín Kelleher, now with Brentford, was the previous beneficiary and played 20 times in the Premier League across 2023–24 and 2024–25.
Aside from his rise with Valencia, Mamardashvili came to wider prominence thanks to a starring role with Georgia at Euro 2024, helping his underdog country to a famous win over Portugal that saw them reach the knockout stage in a first ever major tournament appearance.
Off the back of that, Mamardashvili was nominated for the 2024 Yashin Trophy, the goalkeeper award that forms part of the Ballon d’Or ceremony, finishing seventh in the standings.