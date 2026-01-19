‘Worst of my Career’—Hansi Flick Lashes Out After Barcelona Fall to Real Sociedad

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick insisted he has never been on the receiving end of such misfortune as he vented his frustrations over his side’s defeat to Real Sociedad on Sunday.

Despite ending the game with 72% possession and out-shooting their opponents 25 to seven, Barcelona somehow came away with a 2–1 defeat which leaves them just one point ahead of Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Flick’s side saw three goals ruled out for offside in the first half and struck the post an incredible four times, leaving the Barça boss scratching his head after the final whistle.

“We created many chances; the scoreline doesn’t reflect what we saw,” Flick said. “There are days when you invest a lot of energy and in the end you’re unlucky.

“I value what I saw. In some situations, we need to defend better. It’s a process, but I appreciate what I saw.

“I’ve told the players this, we haven’t been lucky and now we have to focus on the next match. I think it’s the match with the worst luck of my career.

“We must continue in this vein. I’m happy with our play in recent weeks, and we shouldn’t waste energy on other aspects, like the referee.”

Frenkie de Jong Slams Perceived Arrogance of Referee

Frenkie de Jong (right) was thoroughly unhappy with the referee. | Ander Gillenea/AFP/Getty Images

Flick was reluctant to target referee Jesús Gil Manzano, although it was evident that he was not happy with the official’s performance.

Captain Frenkie de Jong, however, took a different approach as he slammed the referee for refusing to even speak with players on the pitch.

“What I do want to say is that you can’t even talk to the referee,” De Jong fumed. “I’m the captain and I don’t understand it. He looks at me with a face like, ‘I’m better than you.’ It’s frustrating. He can’t behave like that.

“At the end of the game, in stoppage time, I kept telling him to keep an eye on the clock. They take a minute to take the goal kick ... it’s normal for them to do that. And he didn’t even give 10 more seconds. It’s crazy. I told him that and he gave me a card.”

Flick was pressed on De Jong’s comments and decided he was finally ready to speak his mind.

“I’m not on the pitch, but yes, I agree with what Frenkie said,” he began. “I don’t want to waste energy on this guy; everyone saw his performance.

“I’m not disappointed with the refereeing, because we all know how it is. I read comments like that before the match. There are some very good referees in La Liga, but we all know how it is. Frenkie is right, he’s always calm, he’s the captain and he wants to talk to the referee and he can’t. O.K., we have to accept it, that’s how it is.”

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE