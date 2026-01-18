Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad: Winning Streak Ended on Night of Misfortune

Barcelona were stunned in their visit to San Sebastián on Sunday night, falling to a 2–1 defeat against Real Sociedad to drop points in La Liga for the first time since late October.

Mikel Oyarzabal got the hosts in front despite Barcelona dominating the first half. The league-leaders answered through Marcus Rashford halfway into the second half but Gonçalo Guedes responded just a minute later to restore the lead with what turned out to be the match-winner.

It was simply one of those games for Barcelona, who lost after getting three goals disallowed, a penalty decision overturned by VAR and seeing five different shots hit the woodwork. It was an incredibly frustrating result for Hansi Flick’s men, who emphatically dominated all game.

The defeat sees Barcelona’s lead atop the La Liga standings stay at just one point after Real Madrid’s win on Saturday. It also snaps an 11-game winning streak that equalled the second-best mark in club history.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Sociedad (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona were unable to mount a comeback despite Lamine Yamal’s brilliance. | Ander Gillena/AFP/Getty Images

GK: Joan García—6.0: It appears Joan García is human after all. Although he was rarely tested on the night, he must be held responsible for Real Sociedad’s second goal and nearly gifting away a third.

RB: Jules Koundé—6.8: Was to blame for leaving Oyarzabal completely unmarked in Real Sociedad’s opener and the buildup for the second goal started with his failed attempted clearance. Unfortunately his lapses in concentration defensively have become a recurring issue this term.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.0: Ironically Cubarsí was one of the best performers despite the losing effort. He nullified Brais Méndez, was precise in buildup and made a stellar headed-save to deny Real Sociedad’s third.

CB: Eric García—6.6: Playing as the last man in defense, he delivered key interceptions that would’ve left Real Sociedad attackers through on goal. His versatility and ability to succeed in different roles continue to be impressive.

LB: Alejandro Balde—6.9: Didn’t put a foot wrong defensively but plenty of Barcelona attacks that appeared menacing ended due to his inability to make quick decisions in the final third, stalling the attacks.

DM: Frenkie de Jong—7.4: Tirelessly covered ground, securing a glut of recoveries and allowing Pedri to drift into a more advance position. He struggled to keep control once the game turned chaotic in the final 20 minutes.

CM: Pedri—8.2: Yet another masterful showing from the midfielder who was flawless in his distribution and the game was played at the tempo he imposed. Still, he’ll be disappointed he squandered a very clear chance to put his side in front.

RW: Lamine Yamal—9.1: Added a couple of jaw-dropping dribbles to his already lengthy season highlight reel. Was the best player on the pitch and will be incredibly frustrated his goal was waved off for a controversial offside call.

AM: Fermín López—6.7: A quiet night from López who failed to deliver the type of performance he’d produced to start the year. Operating in plenty of space between the lines, he could’ve had a more significant impact.

LW: Dani Olmo—7.8: Starting in place of the unavailable Raphinha, Olmo was routinely involved in the construction of Barcelona’s most dangerous attacks, especially in the first half. Tried his luck a number of times but Álex Remiro and the post twice denied him.

ST: Ferran Torres—6.2: A spectator for much of the night—as has been the case in recent starts. His null contribution in link-up play has been usually masked by hims finding the back of the net, but was never given a chance to make a difference.

Substitutes Rating (Out of 10) João Cancelo (62’ for Balde) 6.7 Robert Lewandowski (63’ for Torres) 5.8 Marcus Rashford (63’ for Olmo) 7.2 Gerard Martín (86’ for Cubarsí) N/A Roony Bardghji (86’ for Koundé) N/A

Subs not used: Marc-André ter Stegen(GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Ronald Araújo, Marc Casadó, Marc Bernal.

Real Sociedad (4-4-2)

Starting XI: Álex Remiro; Jon Aramburu, Jon Martín, Igor Zubeldia, Sergio Gómez; Takefusa Kubo, Beñat Turrients, Carlos Soler, Gonçalo Guedes; Brais Méndez, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Subs used: Álvaro Odriozola, Jon Gorrotxategi, Aihen Muñoz, Ander Barrenetxea, Duje Ćaleta-Car.

Player of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Real Sociedad 2–1 Barcelona—How It Unfolded at Anoeta

Much like in the midweek clash against Racing Santander, Real Sociedad greeted Barcelona with a guard of honor to congratulate them for their Spanish Super Cup triumph a week ago. With relentless rain falling on the pitch at Anoeta, the hosts thought they scored the opener inside the first minute, but Oyarzabal’s header was waved off for offside.

Less than two minutes later, Lamine Yamal found an incoming Pedri in the heart of the penalty area, but Álex Remiro stood firm and saved a shot that the midfielder was unable to place into the bottom corner.

Barcelona continued to look menacing and their intense pressing nearly resulted in the opener. Fermín López buried a shot into the bottom corner, but the goal was disallowed after VAR deemed Dani Olmo had fouled Takefusa Kubo in the recovery that started the action.

The Blaugrana attacking onslaught continued but Frenkie de Jong and Yamal were also victims of the offside flag, denying them from scoring the would-be opener—the latter offside call was as close as can be. To make matters worse, Gonçalo Guedes sent in a perfect cross for an unmarked Oyarzabal at the back post, and the Spanish talisman fired a volley into the back of the net to give the hosts the lead 32 minutes in.

Barcelona thought they had won a penalty in the final minutes of the half, but the decision was once again overturned for offside. Although Flick’s side looked fluid in attack and dominated the entirety of the first half, they went into the tunnel trailing for the first time in seven games.

The script didn’t change after the restart, with the visitors generating chances a plenty. Olmo twice had the opportunity to bring his side level, but the post denied him on two occasions inside the opening five minutes of the second half.

Flick turned to his bench looking for answers, introducing Robert Lewandowski, Marcus Rashford and winter signing João Canceclo searching for the comeback. The veteran Pole instantly had a chance to score an equalizer, but Remiro produced one of the saves of the season and the crossbar was once again unkind to Barcelona.

Then, in a frenetic couple of minutes, Rashford brought Barcelona level with a header from short distance from a Yamal cross. But less than a minute later Guedes got to the end of a rebound and fired Real Sociedad back into the lead when prersented with an empty net after an uncharacteristic clumsy action from goalkeeper Joan García, who carelessly abandoned his goal.

Real Sociedad’s second stunned Barcelona, who struggled to react in the ensuing minutes. The Catalans once again tilted the pitch and Cancelo found an unmarked Koundé, who climbed highest only to slam his header onto the underside of the crossbar.

Carlos Soler forced the hosts to play the final minutes of the game with 10 men after an egregious tackle on Pedri earned him a red card. Although Barcelona pushed forward with intensity, they weren’t able to find the back of the net again—yet they did manage to hit the post in stoppage time for the fifth time in the contest. Flick’s men will be incredibly annoyed at the result given how things transpired on the night.

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Halftime Stats

Statistic Real Sociedad Barcelona Possession 26% 64% Expected Goals (xG) 0.20 1.46 Total Shots 3 12 Shots on Target 3 4 Big Chances 1 2 Pass Accuracy 67% 89% Fouls 4 5 Corners 2 4

Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Full Time Stats

Statistic Real Sociedad Barcelona Possession 27% 73% Expected Goals (xG) 1.01 3.69 Total Shots 7 25 Shots on Target 6 9 Big Chances 3 7 Pass Accuracy 66% 89% Fouls 13 8 Corners 6 8

