Hansi Flick Hatches Marcus Rashford ‘Plan’ to Solve Barcelona’s Struggles
Hansi Flick is reportedly considering moving Marcus Rashford to the No. 9 role to keep the new signing in Barcelona’s XI once Raphinha returns from injury.
Rashford has been a constant bright spot for Barcelona amid their recent woes. The England international created the Catalans’ lone goal in their 2–1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain and bagged his team’s only goal in their 4–1 loss to Sevilla four days later.
In fact, Rashford has been involved in all three of Barcelona’s Champions League goals so far this season, and already has seven goal contributions to his name in 10 appearances with the Spanish outfit.
Yet once Flick has both Lamine Yamal and Raphinha back at his disposal, there will not be a place for the 27-year-old on either wing. Instead of reducing Rashford to a substitute role, Mundo Deportivo report the German boss is toying with the idea of playing the former Manchester United man at striker.
Rashford: Playing As a No. 9 Is Becoming ‘More Natural’
Although Rashford is typically at his best on the left wing, he has experience playing as a No. 9 with the Red Devils and Aston Villa. Unai Emery often deployed the forward as a central striker during his loan stint with the Premier League outfit, and the Englishman repaid the favor with four goals and five assists.
“For me, playing as a number nine is becoming more comfortable, more natural,” Rashford told Spanish YouTube channel xBuyer following his time at Aston Villa.
“Small things, such as playing back to goal, it’s becoming easier for me. You’re always in front of the goal so you’re always dangerous.”
Rashford could find himself back at striker should Flick deem that the solution to Barcelona’s recent struggles. Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres have taken turns leading the Catalans’ line, but back-to-back defeats suggest the need for a major shake-up for the defending Spanish champions.
Should Dani Olmo and Fermín López remain in the infirmary for an extended period, Rashford could even be an option to slot in as Barcelona’s No. 10 in the case of such an extreme circumstance.