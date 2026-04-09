Hansi Flick’s Three-Word Injury Revelation Rocks Barcelona

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick revealed that star midfielder Pedri was suffering from “some physical problems” during Wednesday’s Champions League defeat to Atlético Madrid.

The diminutive playmaker is the heartbeat of this Barcelona team. Every sequence of play of any consequence is funnelled through the central midfielder, who also dictates the team’s delicately balanced press off the ball. It was little surprise that Barcelona struggled in his absence for the entirety of the second half against Atlético.

Having already seen Pau Cubarsí sent off and Julián Alvarez bend a sumptuous free kick into the top corner on the cusp of halftime, Barcelona were delivered another blow by Pedri’s substitution during the interval. As Flick would curtly confirm after the final whistle, this was an enforced change.

What Injury Does Pedri Have?

Pedri has struggled with injuries all season. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona were already depleted in midfield heading into Wednesday’s quarterfinal after Marc Bernal joined Frenkie de Jong on the sidelines. Now Pedri has been added to the injury list after feeling discomfort in the back of his thigh, AS report.

Pedri had to sit out around a month of action at the start of the calendar year with a hamstring problem, missing the 4–0 humbling Atlético dished out in the Spanish capital back in February. After a mercifully injury-free debut campaign under Flick, the aggressive off-ball approach demanded by the German coach appears to have caught up with his key talisman.

Flick has already been without Pedri for 15 games this season due to various muscular issues and could be forced to spare him again this weekend.

How Long Will Pedri Be Out for?

Hansi Flick has some decisions to make. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Before further tests are carried out on Pedri, it’s impossible to know the severity of his ailment. Whatever the outcome, the expectation is that the midfielder will miss Saturday’s Catalan derby at home to Espanyol.

Barcelona have opened up a healthy seven-point cushion above Real Madrid at La Liga’s summit. While they will naturally want to only extend that advantage—particularly with the incentive of sealing the title in El Clásico next month—there is enough wiggle room for some rotation domestically, particularly against a mid-table opponent.

Flick will also have the added bonus of potentially being able to call upon the returning De Jong—though whether the Dutchman will be able to start his first game since February is unlikely.

Pedri’s involvement against Atlético in next week’s second leg is the most crucial consideration for everyone at Barcelona. Trailing 2–0 from the first tie and still without star forward Raphinha, Flick can scarcely afford to lose another one of his on-pitch generals.

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