Barcelona Confirm Monumental Injury Blow, Star Attacker Given Recovery Timeline

Barcelona were rocked by brutal injury news during the infancy of the March international break, as the club announced superstar winger Raphinha will be sidelined for five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Raphinha started and played the opening 45 minutes of Brazil’s 2–1 defeat against France during Thursday’s international friendly. Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti raised the alarms post-match when he declared Raphinha “had a problem at the end of the first half and (they) had to replace him.”

Further tests revealed the worst possible news, as Barcelona released a statement on Friday detailing the extent of the injury.

“Raphinha has a right hamstring injury, as confirmed by medical tests carried out by the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) following the discomfort he experienced during the Brazil vs. France match in Boston on Thursday. The player is returning to Barcelona to begin the appropriate treatment. The estimated recovery time is five weeks.”

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For the third time this season, hamstring problems will force Raphinha to spend a spell on the sidelines.

How Many Games Will Raphinha Miss for Barcelona?

Raphinha won’t feature in the Champions League quarterfinals. | Alex Caparros/Getty Images

The recovery timeline issued by Barcelona means the 29-year-old winger will be sidelined for the entirety of the month of April.

Barcelona have six matches scheduled in April, all critical in their hopes to lift both the La Liga and Champions League titles come season’s end.

Raphinha will miss Barcelona’s upcoming trilogy against Atlético Madrid. The Catalans will face Atlético in La Liga in their first match on the other side of the break, a game that will serve as a warm-up for their Champions League quarterfinals tie that takes place during the first two full weeks of April.

The Brazilian will also miss league clashes against city rivals Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Getafe. If Barcelona manage to defeat Atlético and qualify to the Champions League semifinals, Raphinha will face a race against the clock to be ready in time for the first leg on April 28–29.

The Barcelona Games Raphinha Will Miss With Fresh Hamstring Injury

Date Fixture Competition April 4, 2026 Atlético Madrid (A) La Liga April 8, 2026 Atlético Madrid (H) Champions League April 11, 2026 Espanyol (H) La Liga April 15, 2026 Atlético Madrid (A) Champions League April 22, 2026 Celta Vigo (H) La Liga April 26, 2026 Getafe (A) La Liga

Who Could Replace Raphina for Barcelona?

Marcus Rashford (right) is Raphinha’s natural replacement. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford started regularly on the left wing when Raphinha suffered a similar injury earlier in the season, and he’s poised to do so again. It’s a major opportunity for the on-loan Englishman to rediscover his early season form and impress in his quest to extend his stint with the Catalans.

Another alternative for Hansi Flick is to deploy either Fermín López or Dani Olmo on the left wing, with the other operating in the No. 10 role. Ferran Torres is another option to replace the Raphinha, but the Spaniard has played almost exclusively as a center forward during the Flick era.

Regardless of who Flick decides to deploy on the left wing, no Barça player can offer what Raphinha provides on and off the ball and in terms of leadership. Simply put, Raphinha’s injury is nothing short of devastating, and it could have major repercussions in Barcelona’s silverware hopes.

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