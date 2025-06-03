Hansi Flick Wins Huge Award After First Barcelona Season
Following a dream debut season in charge, Hansi Flick, the architect of Barcelona’s return to the mountaintop of Spanish soccer has been named La Liga’s 2024–25 manager of the season.
The German manager wasted no time in implementing his aggressive, high-pressing, vertical attacking style on a Barcelona side that struggled to find their identity in the post-Lionel Messi era. The results were immediate and Barcelona ended the season winning their first ever domestic treble.
In La Liga, Barcelona overpowered opponents, becoming the first team in nine seasons to eclipse the 100-goal mark in the league. Opposing defenses were powerless to defend Flick’s high-octane attack, including bitter rivals Real Madrid, who conceded eight goals against Barça in the two La Liga El Clásico’s of the season.
Overall, Flick’s Barcelona had a 28W, 4D, 6L record in La Liga en route to the club’s 28th league title. The German was also named manager of the month three times: August, October and February.
Given the results Flick delivered this year, it’s unsurprising that the manager of the year accolade is heading his way. The other candidates were José Bordalás (Getafe), Manolo González (Espanyol), Manuel Pellegrini (Real Betis), Míchel Sánchez (Girona), Ernesto Valverde (Athletic Club) and Diego Simeone (Atlético Madrid).
It’s not the first time Flick has received this kind of recognition. Back in Bayern Munich’s treble-winning season in 2020, Flick was named manager of the year in the Bundesliga, German manager of the year and manager of the year in the Champions League.
Flick was nearly perfect in his debut season with Barça. Now, the benchmark is set and there’s plenty of expectations for what he can achieve in his sophomore season come 2025–26.