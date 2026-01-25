Harry Kane Eviscerated on Social Media by Bundesliga Rivals

FC Augsburg’s official X account ruthlessly mocked Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich talisman failed to score in Saturday’s 2–1 defeat in Bavaria.

The rare reverse represented Bayern’s first Bundesliga loss of the season. The reigning champions’ full back Hiroki Ito broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute to set the hosts on their way to what many presumed to be another straightforward win. Vincent Kompany’s runaway league leaders denied the visitors a single shot on target in the first half.

Kane squandered two opportunities to double Bayern’s lead on the cusp of the interval which would ultimately come back to haunt him and his teammates.

Manuel Neuer’s understudy Jonas Urbig did little to suggest he warranted the full-time position when he charged underneath an Augsburg corner in the second half, presenting Arthur Chaves with an empty net to head his side level. Six minutes later Han-Noah Massengo finished off a crisp surge down the right wing to complete a wholly unexpected turnaround.

Augsburg survived the late scare of Michael Olise cracking a stoppage-time effort against the crossbar, but were worthy winners as they actually managed to out-shoot Bayern on their own patch.

It has not been a campaign littered with high points for Augsburg. Saturday’s triumph represented a first league win in six weeks for the relegation-battlers. The club’s official English-language account certainly revelled in the moment.

Kane, Bayern Munich Teased by Augsburg

Shortly after the full-time whistle blew, Augsburg’s admin got to work. In a spoof text exchange, the verified account dubbed Kane a synonym for “not showing up.”

The Bundesliga’s leading scorer rattled off five shots—two of which were on target—and boasted 33 touches, almost double the tally racked up by Augsburg’s striker Anton Kade on the same day. It wasn’t Kane’s best display in a season which has seen him already score three hat-tricks, but he was hardly as anonymous as Augsburg’s barb may suggest.

Kane certainly took a circumspect approach to the setback. “We played decently in the first half,” he argued. “I think we deserved to take a 1–0 lead, and we also had moments when we could have, really, secured the win already.

“The final touch wasn’t quite right, the final pass was missing, and the goalkeeper made a few good saves. And at 1–0, the game is always open, no matter who you’re playing against—you can be punished for it. In the second half, we lacked a bit of energy, we weren’t as fluid on the ball.”

Beyond the targeting of Kane, Augsburg’s account also aimed a jibe at a previous post from their Bayern Munich counterparts who had been celebrating the club’s unbeaten Bundesliga record.

Augsburg Row Back Kane Criticism

Harry Kane can activate his own release clause. | Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

After the initial post lambasting Kane took off on X, racking up more than 119,000 likes and creeping towards 2.8 million views, Augsburg’s account felt compelled to row back on their antagonistic stance.

Replying to their own post, the club wrote: “All jokes aside, fair play to Kane! Unreal season he’s having.” The message was accompanied by an image showing that Bayern’s No. 9 had singlehandedly scored just one fewer Bundesliga goal (21) than the entire Augsburg squad combined (22).

