The Numbers Behind Bayern Munich’s Incredible 2025–26 So Far

Bayern Munich produced yet another commanding display on Saturday, sweeping aside RB Leipzig 5–1 at the Red Bull Arena to edge closer to the Bundesliga title in what has been a truly remarkable season for Vincent Kompany’s side.

After going behind early, Bayern turned the game on its head before halftime, with goals from Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane—the latter continuing his blistering form with a trademark close-range finish.

An eight-minute blitz in the second half then put the result beyond doubt, as Jonathan Tah (82’), Alexander Pavlović (85’) and Michael Olise (88’) completed the rout, preserving Bayern’s astonishing unbeaten run in the league this season.

It was a performance that perfectly summed up their campaign so far. Kompany’s men aren’t just cruising toward another title—they’re rewriting the Bundesliga record books along the way.

Seriously, the numbers behind Bayern’s dominance this season are nothing short of extraordinary.

Running Away With Things

Michael Olise has been one of Bayern's stars this year. | Getty/S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Eighteen matches into the season, Bayern Munich are already sitting on 50 points, having won 16 games, drawn two and lost none. They hold an 11-point advantage over second-place Borussia Dortmund, while third-place Hoffenheim are already a staggering 17 points adrift.

That points total matches the Bundesliga record at this stage of a season, previously set by Pep Guardiola in his debut campaign with Bayern in 2013–14.

With a record 33 Bundesliga titles already secured—an astonishing 28 more than the next most successful clubs, Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach—a 34th crown now feels like a matter of when, not if. And it may yet come in historic fashion.

The all-time Bundesliga points record stands at 91, set by Jupp Heynckes’ treble-winning Bayern side in 2012–13. Notably, that legendary team had five fewer points after 18 matches than Kompany’s current side.

Goals, Goals and More Goals

Luis Díaz signed for Bayern Munich in the summer. | Danilo Di Giovanni/Getty Images

Remaining unbeaten and racking up a record points total is impressive in itself—but the way Bayern have gone about it during the 2025–26 season has been even more eye-catching.

With a staggering 71 goals scored after 18 league matches, Bayern have obliterated the previous Bundesliga record of 57 at this stage—a benchmark they set themselves during the 2021–22 campaign.

They have scored at least twice in every single league match so far this season, a run that actually stretches back 26 consecutive Bundesliga games when including the end of last term.

In fact, only one team in the history of Europe’s top five leagues has ever scored more goals after 18 matches than Bayern have managed in 2025–26: Athletic Club in 1930–31, who netted 73 goals in an 18-game La Liga season as they clinched the title on goal difference ahead of Racing Santander.

For further context, the Premier League record for goals after 18 games stands at 53, set by Roberto Mancini’s Manchester City side in 2011–12—a team captained by none other than Vincent Kompany.

‘Hat-Trick Harry’ Has Lewandowski in His Sights

Harry Kane is unstoppable right now. | Getty/Bayern Munich

Goals have come from everywhere for Bayern Munich this season, with 15 different players already finding the net in the Bundesliga.

Olise has chipped in with 10 goals, summer signing Luis Díaz has nine, and Gnabry has seven, but unsurprisingly it is Harry Kane who is leading the charge. The England captain has already scored a remarkable 21 goals, including three hat-tricks against RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim and Stuttgart—a run that has earned him the nickname “Hat-Trick Harry” among his teammates.

Three more three-goal hauls would see Kane equal the Bundesliga record for hat-tricks in a single season, set by Bayern legend Gerd Müller during the 1971–72 campaign.

As for the league’s single-season scoring record, that honor belongs to Robert Lewandowski, who netted 41 goals in the 2020–21 season. After 18 matches that year, the prolific Pole had scored 23 goals—just two more than Kane has at the same stage this season.

With 16 games still to play, Kane is firmly on pace to challenge, and possibly surpass, Lewandowski’s record—although it’s worth remembering that Lewandowski achieved his 41 goals in just 29 appearances, missing five matches through injury, which only adds to the scale of that achievement.

Bayern’s Dominance Extending Beyond Bundesliga

Vincent Kompany is doing a stellar job with Bayern. | Getty/S. Mellar/FC Bayern

Bayern Munich’s dominance this season isn’t limited to the Bundesliga.

In the Champions League, Kompany’s side progressed to the knockout stages in style, winning five of their six League Phase games and losing just once—to Arsenal, who topped the table and handed Bayern their only defeat across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, in the DFB-Pokal, Bayern have comfortably reached the quarterfinals, where they will face RB Leipzig on Feb. 11.

Across all competitions, Kane has already scored 32 goals in 28 appearances—almost halfway to the legendary tally set by Müller during the 1972–73 season, when he netted 66 goals in 49 games.

