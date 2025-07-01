Harvey Elliott: Potential Destinations As Liverpool ‘Set Asking Price’
Harvey Elliott is set to occupy the gossip columns for the remainder of the summer’s transfer window as Liverpool exit rumours intensify.
The 22-year-old was sparingly used by Arne Slot last season and has refused to rule out an Anfield departure in search of greater playing opportunities. After an awe-inspiring showing at the Under-21 European Championship with England en route to the trophy, he’s certainly put himself front and centre in the shop window.
Elliott’s future will play out over the coming weeks and potentially months, with the attacking midfielder needing to hold some honest discussions with Liverpool. The Reds will demand over £40 million ($54.9 million) and a buy-back clause, or a flat fee of above £50 million ($68.7 million) without one, for the former Fulham academy graduate, according to The Athletic.
Liverpool’s homegrown crisis could come into consideration when evaluating the playmaker’s future, too, with the Reds running low on English talent ahead of the 2025–26 campaign. But with Florian Wirtz having been signed for £116 million and Dominik Szoboszlai also ahead in the pecking order, Elliott may have no choice but to seek an exit this summer.
Here are the clubs that could pursue the Englishman.
Potential Destinations for Harvey Elliott
Elliott made just 28 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions last season, many of which came from the bench, and only two starts in the Premier League as the Reds won the title. However, after five goals and the Player of the Tournament award at the recent Under-21 Euros, clubs across Europe have been reminded of his talents.
The Athletic have revealed that RB Leipzig are one of the teams most interested in Elliott and are likely to need a creative attacking midfielder this summer as Xavi Simons nears an exit. The Dutchman’s sale will raise significant funds—as could the departure of Benjamin Šeško—and that would allow them to spend big on the Liverpool man. He would not be the first Englishman to make the move to Germany, which has proven a prosperous destination in recent years.
Bayer Leverkusen appear another German club who are in the market for an attacking midfielder. After selling Wirtz to Liverpool, they now have a vacancy in the No.10 position that Elliott could well fill. They are about to sign Jarell Quansah from Liverpool as well, with the two teams clearly enjoying a strong relationship in the transfer market that has benefitted both.
If Elliott isn’t enticed by the prospect of a continental switch, then there are bound to be suitors in the Premier League. Newcastle United are always on the hunt for homegrown talent and Eddie Howe would certainly be able to get the best from Liverpool’s No.19, with the Magpies potentially wooing Elliott with the prospect of Champions League football. However, where he would fit in Howe’s industrious and physical 4-3-3 formation is unclear.
With Aston Villa not making Marcus Rashford or Marco Asensio’s loans permanent this summer, they will also be eager for attacking reinforcements. Working under Unai Emery would be beneficial for Elliott, with the Spaniard already transforming Morgan Rogers into an exceptional attacking midfielder.
With João Pedro about to join Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion will be eyeing a replacement, while West Ham United might need someone to fill the shoes of Mohammed Kudus next season—although the London Stadium is not a particularly inspiring destination right now.