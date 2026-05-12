How Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Can Clinch Saudi Pro League Title vs. Al Hilal

Four years after he joined Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo is finally within striking distance of his first major trophy with the Saudi outfit.

The Portuguese phenom has been chasing a league title with Al Nassr since he made the move from Manchester United in December 2022, but for all his goalscoring efforts, he could not lead his team to silverware. The club finished as the runners-up in his first two campaigns, and then settled for third place last season.

It might’ve taken longer than expected, but Al Nassr are now in pole position to win the Saudi Pro League for the first time since signing Ronaldo. With only two games remaining in 2025–26, they sit atop the table with 82 points, five clear of second place Al Hilal.

The two powerhouses are set to face off on Tuesday in what promises to be a title-deciding contest, one that could end with tears for Ronaldo either way.

How Al Nassr Can Finally Win Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo is one win away from the Saudi Pro League title. | Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images

The pathway to silverware is simple for Al Nassr: Ronaldo and Co. need to defeat Al Hilal at Al-Awwal Park on Tuesday and the title is theirs.

Three points for the league-leaders would put them at 85 points and keep their biggest competitors on 77. Although Al Hilal have a game in hand, they still would not be able to catch 85 points even if they win their last two games of the season.

Saudi Pro League Standings

Place Team Points Games Played 1 Al Nassr 82 32 2 Al Hilal 77 31 3 Al Ahli 75 32

If Al Nassr stumble on Tuesday and only collect a point against the visitors, all hope is not lost. Jorge Jesus’s men would just need to win their one remaining match against Damac FC to secure the league title no matter what the title-chasers accomplish in their final two matches.

Should Al Hilal topple Al Nassr, then the race gets dicey for Ronaldo. Simone Inzaghi’s squad would dwindle the gap to just two points, and with a game in hand, they could steal the Saudi crown from Ronaldo as long as they win their remaining matches against Neom SC and Al-Fayha.

Riyadh Derby Sets Up Real Madrid Reunion

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Karim Benzema won four Champions League titles together at Real Madrid. | Angel Martinez/Real Madrid/Getty Images

All eyes will be on Ronaldo and Karim Benzema on Tuesday. The former Real Madrid teammates will square off in the biggest match of the season, and the victor will walk away with much more than just bragging rights.

The occasion does not mark the first time the two forwards have clashed in the Saudi Pro League, but it is the first time since Benzema joined Al Hilal in the winter transfer window, a move that led Ronaldo to go on strike in protest of the club’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was reportedly unhappy with how the PIF managed Al Nassr’s transfer window compared to the treatment given to rival clubs Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli, which are owned by the same fund.

Benzema’s move to Al Hilal headlined the disagreement, but Ronaldo eventually returned to action and got his team to the top of the table. The 41-year-old has found the back of the net 26 times in the Saudi top-flight this season, scoring nine more league goals than Benzema.

On Tuesday night, though, the only thing that will matter is which player comes out on the winning side.

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