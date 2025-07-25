How Arne Slot Convinced Hugo Ekitike to Sign for Liverpool
After extensive links to Newcastle United, Hugo Ekitiké signed for Liverpool this past week in a whirlwind turn of events—with manager Arne Slot's plans for the Frenchman reportedly a key factor in his decision to head to Anfield.
The Reds finalised a deal for Ekitiké that could eventually be worth £79 million ($106.7 million) to Eintracht Frankfurt, and the 23-year-old is already with his new teammates in Hong Kong as they continue their preparations for the 2025–26 season.
Ekitiké was a coveted asset this summer, most strongly being linked to Newcastle United, but L'Equipe and ESPN report that an online conversation with Slot, where the Dutchman explained to Ekitiké his vision for the future, was all that was required to alter his course.
Slot is thought to have told Ekitiké that in his preferred 4-2-3-1 setup, he was looking for a dynamic, creative and mobile striker to lead the line. A No.9 capable of linking-up with other attackers, intelligent on the ball, willing to make runs behind the defence and somebody who was tenacious out of possession.
Ekitiké is said to have been seduced by what’s described as a Slot “masterclass”, and he instantly saw himself as the ‘perfect fit’ for what the Dutch manager was looking for. From that moment on, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward prioritised a move to Liverpool.
Darwin Núñez has failed to live up to his £85 million ($114.8 million) price tag in his three seasons on Merseyside and has been widely tipped to leave Liverpool this summer. Luis Díaz, who was often deployed as a makeshift centre forward during 2024–25, could also be heading for the exit door—the Colombian is keen to move on and has interest from Bayern Munich.
Ekitiké, less than two weeks on from his Zoom call with Slot, is now preparing to make his Liverpool debut, and could feature in their clash with AC Milan on Saturday. A Premier League debut could then follow when the Reds kick off their title defence against Bournemouth on Friday, August 15.
Whether or not Ekitiké is joined at Liverpool by Newcastle's Alexander Isak remains to be seen—the Reds switched their focus away from the Swede after the Magpies made it clear they did not want to sell, but he's now informed the club of his desire to explore a move away.