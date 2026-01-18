How Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare

After the conclusion of matchday 22, Arsenal have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table—surprisingly doing so by picking up just a solitary point.

Mikel Arteta’s side—runners-up in each of the past three seasons—are firmly in the driving seat as they chase a first league title since 2004, sitting top of the table on 50 points.

There is still plenty of work to be done, however. Manchester City and Aston Villa slipped up against Manchester United and Everton respectively but they remain in close pursuit, both trailing Arsenal by seven points.

That cushion means the Gunners could afford to drop points and remain at the summit, but it is not a margin Arteta will want to rely on. City continue to loom as an ever-present threat, as they so often do at this stage of the season, while Villa have generally been in red-hot form—the fact they lost 1–0 to Everton at home will be even more difficult to take.

With the campaign entering a decisive phase, here’s how Arsenal’s next five Premier League fixtures compare with their two title adversaries.

Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Villa are flying this season. | Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Arsenal (50 points) Man City (44 points) Aston Villa (43 points Arsenal vs. Man Utd (Jan. 25) Man City vs. Wolves (Jan. 24) Newcastle vs. Aston Villa (Jan. 25) Leeds Utd vs. Arsenal (Jan. 31) Tottenham vs. Man City (Feb. 1) Aston Villa vs. Brentford (Feb. 1) Arsenal vs. Sunderland (Feb. 7) Liverpool vs. Man City (Feb. 8) Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa (Feb. 7) Brentford vs. Arsenal (Feb. 12) Man City vs. Fulham (Feb. 11) Aston Villa vs. Brighton (Feb. 11) Tottenham vs. Arsenal (Feb. 22) Man City vs. Newcastle (Feb. 21) Aston Villa vs. Leeds Utd (Feb. 21)

Looking ahead to the next five fixtures, it appears Aston Villa have the most forgiving run on paper.

They do face a testing trip to St James’ Park to take on Newcastle United, as well as a home meeting with Brentford, led by the in-form Igor Thiago. However, with Villa’s current momentum—eight wins from their last 11 matches—those are fixtures they would still expect to come through successfully. Their remaining games against Bournemouth, Brighton and Leeds also appear winnable on paper, though Unai Emery’s side won’t overlook any team.

Arsenal face a far trickier schedule. A resurgent Manchester United, fresh from a victory over Manchester City, visit the Emirates next—historically a fixture where form often counts for little. That is followed by a North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur later in February—another notoriously unpredictable encounter—while a meeting with high-flying Sunderland is anything but a formality.

Manchester City’s run is mixed. Pep Guardiola’s side must negotiate two major away tests against Tottenham and reigning champions Liverpool. However, City would be expected to collect maximum points from their other three fixtures, all at home, against Wolves, Fulham and Newcastle.

Arsenal’s current lead gives them a healthy advantage over both City and Villa, but the next month could prove decisive in shaping the destination of the Premier League title.

