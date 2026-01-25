How Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare

Manchester United’s stunning 3–2 victory at the Emirates has enlivened the Premier League title race, with Arsenal’s lead shrinking to four points after the weekend’s action.

The Gunners had the chance to move nine clear at the summit when they rocked up to the City Ground last week, but could only muster a stalemate against a dogged Nottingham Forest side. Now, after Sunday’s loss, Mikel Arteta will feel Pep Guardiola and Unai Emery breathing down his neck.

Manchester City stopped the rot at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Aston Villa were superb in their 2–0 triumph at Newcastle United. Their hopes of making this a thrilling title race have been boosted by Michael Carrick’s Red Devils.

The ’run-in’ remains some time away, but we’re entering a crucial period in the 2025–26 Premier League season. Here’s how Arsenal’s next five Premier League fixtures compare with their two closest title challengers.

Arsenal, Man City and Aston Villa’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Man City are Arsenal’s biggest threat. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal (50 points) Man City (46 points) Aston Villa (46 points) Leeds Utd vs. Arsenal (Jan. 31) Tottenham vs. Man City (Feb. 1) Aston Villa vs. Brentford (Feb. 1) Arsenal vs. Sunderland (Feb. 7) Liverpool vs. Man City (Feb. 8) Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa (Feb. 7) Brentford vs. Arsenal (Feb. 12) Man City vs. Fulham (Feb. 11) Aston Villa vs. Brighton (Feb. 11) Tottenham vs. Arsenal (Feb. 22) Man City vs. Newcastle (Feb. 21) Aston Villa vs. Leeds Utd (Feb. 21) Arsenal vs. Chelsea (Mar. 1) Leeds vs. Man City (Feb. 28) Wolves vs. Aston Villa (Feb. 27)

Arsenal have a pair of potentially troublesome away days on the horizon, with Leeds United and Brentford both capable of shackling the Gunners, as Forest did recently in their goalless draw at the City Ground.

In between their trips to Elland Road and the Gtech Community Stadium, the league leaders welcome a home-reliant Sunderland to the Emirates.

Their stretch of upcoming games also includes a visit to struggling local rivals Tottenham Hotspur and another clash with Liam Rosenior’s Chelsea.

The Gunners will be hopeful that Spurs offer some domestic competence when Man City travel down to N17 next weekend. Guardiola’s side may need to put together one of their vintage runs to track down the leaders, but they’ve got to visit Anfield and Elland Road in the next month.

City also host Fulham and Newcastle United in February. The Magpies take on the title hopefuls in the Premier League 17 days after the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at the Etihad, where they have a wretched record.

With three of their next five league games coming at home, Aston Villa arguably have the kindest run of upcoming fixtures after they impressively won at Newcastle United. The Villans welcome Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds to Villa Park, and there are trips to Bournemouth and West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers to navigate, too.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP