How Barcelona, Atletico Madrid’s Copa del Rey Records Compare

For the second time in as many years, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid are set to clash in the Copa del Rey semifinals, where the winner will be the favorite to lift the title come April.

Only four teams remain in the fight for Spain’s oldest trophy—Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club. It goes without saying that both the defending Spanish champions and Diego Simeone’s men would have hoped to avoid one other until the final, but an unfavorable draw doomed the Spanish giants to a heavyweight battle.

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid met in last season’s Copa del Rey semifinals as well, and the two sides combined for nine goals across the two-legged tie, with the Catalans edging out their competitors 5–4 on aggregate.

Fast forward one year later and the two clubs find themselves in an eerily similar position, pitted against one another with a trip to Seville on the line. If history is any indication, Barcelona are the favorites to come out on top.

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid’s Copa del Rey Records

Copa del Rey Titles

Lamine Yamal helped Barcelona claim the 2024–25 Copa del Rey. | Guillermo Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona: 32

32 Atlético Madrid: 10

The Catalans have hoisted a record 32 Copa del Rey trophies. No other team in Spain has topped the competition more than Barcelona; in fact, no other team has even crossed the 30-threshold.

It seems only fitting that Barcelona are the reigning Copa del Rey champions after defeating Real Madrid 3–2 in extra time last season. The win was the team’s eighth Copa del Rey title in the 21st century.

Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, have won the competition 10 times, the fourth-most in history. Unlike their upcoming opponents, though, Los Colchoneros have only claimed Spain’s oldest trophy once in the last 26 years.

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Titles Atlético Madrid’s Copa del Rey Titles 1909–10, 1911–12, 1912–13, 1919–20, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952–53, 1957, 1958–59, 1962–63, 1967–68, 1970–71, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1982–83, 1987–88, 1989–90, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2008–09, 2011–12, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2020–21, 2024–25 1959–60, 1960–61, 1964–65, 1971–72, 1975–76, 1984–85, 1990–91, 1991–92, 1995–96, 2012–13

Copa del Rey Runners-Up

Atlético Madrid have fallen short of the Copa del Rey in nine finals. | M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona: 11

11 Atlético Madrid: 9

Staining Barcelona’s exceptional Copa del Rey record are the 11 times they came up short. The Catalans lost 11 finals, but six came before the turn of the century.

In the modern era, Barcelona only finished as the runners-up in 2010–11, 2013–14 and 2018–19. The former two defeats came against bitter rivals Real Madrid, while Valencia got the better of them in 2018–19.

Atlético Madrid are right behind Barcelona with nine runners-up finishes in the Copa del Rey. The Madrid-based outfit finished second three times before finally claiming their first Copa del Rey crown in 1959–60.

Los Colchoneros’ nine final defeats have come at the hands of a plethora of opponents, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Athletic Club, Valencia, Espanyol, Real Sociedad, Zaragoza and most recently, Sevilla.

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Runners-Up Atlético Madrid’s Copa del Rey Runners-Up 1918–19, 1931–32, 1935–36, 1953–54, 1973–74, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1995–96, 2010–11, 2013–14, 2018–19 1920–21, 1925–26, 1955–1956, 1963–64, 1974–75, 1986–87, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2009–10

Copa del Rey Finalists

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have made a combined 62 Copa del Rey finals. | Guillermo Martinez/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona: 43

43 Atlético Madrid: 19

Barcelona have made over double the amount of Copa del Rey finals than Atlético Madrid. The Catalans have 43 final appearances compared to Atlético Madrid’s 19.

Considering just how many finals Barcelona have competed in, it is a wonder the Spanish giants only lost 11 finals. Atlético Madrid, meanwhile, have come out on the wrong side of almost half their showpiec appearances.

Barcelona’s Copa del Rey Finals Atlético Madrid’s Copa del Rey Finals 1909–10, 1911–12, 1912–13, 1918–19, 1919–20, 1922, 1925, 1926, 1928, 1931–32, 1935–36, 1942, 1951, 1952, 1952–53, 1953–54, 1957, 1958–59, 1962–63, 1967–68, 1970–71, 1973–74, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86, 1987–88, 1989–90, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1997–98, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2011–12, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16, 2016–17, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21, 2024–25 1920–21, 1925–26, 1955–1956, 1959–60, 1960–61, 1963–64, 1964–65, 1971–72, 1974–75, 1975–76. 1984–85, 1986–87, 1990–91, 1991–92, 1995–96, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2009–10, 2012–13

