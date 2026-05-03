How Inter Miami Could Line Up With Man Utd Star Midfielder Casemiro

With the English Premier League season winding down, the future for Manchester United star midfielder Casemiro remains unclear. MLS remains a potential option, with Inter Miami leading the charge, according to soccer insider Fabrizio Romano.

“Despite some calls from Saudi Arabia, MLS remains a strong, concrete, real possibility,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Casemiro and MLS, also including Inter Miami in the conversation. Inter Miami are working on a deal to sign Casemiro since March. Inter Miami really want to go for Casemiro.”

While Inter Miami currently do not have a Designated Player (DP) slot available and would not have enough Targeted Allocation Money to accommodate the Brazilian, they are still exploring potential solutions.

If everything goes to plan, Casemiro could play a starring role for the club and fill a midfield void Sergio Busquets left when he retired after winning the MLS Cup in 2025. To fit him in, Miami would likely need to sell one of the other three DPs, which include Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Germán Berterame, the latter of whom joined the club on a $15 million transfer ahead of the 2026 campaign.

But, how could Miami look if Casemiro were to sign this summer? To consider that possibility, one of the DPs has to exit the fold. For this sake, we’ll say the Herons sell Berterame at a loss, given he has struggled to live up to the expectations since joining the club.

With the Mexico striker out of the picture, here’s how Miami could line up with the addition of Casemiro.

Sticking With the 4-3-3

Inter Miami’s 4-3-3 option with Casemiro. | FotMob

Since Guillermo Hoyos relieved Javier Mascherano as Miami’s manager, at least on an interim basis, he has bounced between a three-man and four-man backline. Yet, the best moments for Miami have come with the four-man system, dating back to last year’s run to MLS Cup victory.

Given Casemiro’s versatility in the center of the park, combined with his fitness, reliability and overall resurgence, the best spot for him might be at the core of Miami’s setup, the exact role Busquets played last season.

In this system, current defensive midfielders De Paul and Yannick Bright would shift to the right and left sides in front of the fullbacks. That would leave the potential of Mateo Silvetti and Messi as wingers, centered by Luis Suárez up top, with the Uruguayan enjoying a recent late-career spell as a playmaker and goalscorer this season.

Shifting to 3-4-3

Inter Miami could shift to a 3-4-3 to get the best of a Casemiro, De Paul midfield. | FotMob

If Hoyos, or whichever new manager, wanted to shift to a 3-4-3, it would likely mean dropping Bright from the starting lineup, while introducing versatile wingbacks to the system. Casemiro would then partner with De Paul in central midfield, as outlined above.

While this system would still rely on the same front three, it could allow former Premier League and La Liga defender Sergio Reguilón to get further up the field, as Jordi Alba used to do, while bringing Tadeo Allende back into the fold as a starter, despite his production struggles in 2026.

Either way, bringing in Casemiro is a complicated task for Miami, and the potential of splitting with Berterame at a significant loss may not sit right, especially when it would leave an aging Suárez as the primary striker option for 2026 and beyond.

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