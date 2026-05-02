Update on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami’s Bid for Man Utd’s Casemiro—Report

Star defensive midfielder Casemiro is still set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season, and he is reportedly still heavily considering a leap across the pond to join Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS.

Despite his recent surge in success under interim manager Michael Carrick, the 34-year-old remains steadfast in his departure from Old Trafford upon his contract expiration this summer, ruling out an extension after four seasons with the club and more than 150 appearances.

“Casemiro keeps planning for an exit from Manchester United,” insider Fabrizio Romano said on his YouTube channel Friday. “...I am told this is not changing. Casemiro is leaving Manchester United at the end of the season.”

Despite the various logistical challenges his signing could create, Inter Miami remain equally steadfast in their efforts to win the Brazil international’s heart.

“Despite some calls from Saudi Arabia, MLS remains a strong, concrete, real possibility,” Romano added. “Casemiro and MLS, also including Inter Miami in the conversation. Inter Miami are working on a deal to sign Casemiro since March. Inter Miami really want to go for Casemiro.”

Inter Miami to Capitalize on Casemiro’s Resurgence

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are struggling to earn points as of late. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fans cried for “one more year” from Casemiro after he opened the scoring in Monday’s 2–1 win over Brentford, moving the star to visible tears on the pitch. Monday’s outing was just the latest continuation of an excellent run of form for Casemiro, which will come to an end this summer after he announced his impending departure in January. Matheus Cunha, teammate for both club and country, echoed the pleas of the fans on social media after the game as well.

Casemiro began his resurgence under manager Ruben Amorim, who was fired in January, and has only skyrocketed under Carrick’s tutelage since, combining his box-crashing capabilities and defensive solidity with the freedoms Carrick’s system affords him. His efforts have been integral for United’s bid for Champions League qualification, which is all but guaranteed now, with just four matches left in league play.

Casemiro anchors the midfield with vigor, and his success on set pieces has been unparalleled throughout the Premier League, accounting for eight of his nine goals this season—all headers.

Inter Miami are simultaneously faltering right now, showing nothing of the dominance that led them to hoist the 2025 MLS Cup less than six months ago. The Herons have yet to earn a win at their brand-new home stadium in Miami proper, Nu Stadium, walking away with draws to Austin FC, the New York Red Bulls and the New England Revolution over the past month.

Even Messi seems to be breaking down under the weight of the responsibility of generating every creative offensive moment for the Herons, evidenced by the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s frequent displays of frustration last Saturday against a pretty average Revolution squad.

Casemiro, however, could be exactly the spark plug Inter Miami need. If the MLS side are willing to make some major roster upheavals, the Brazilian could be matching Messi in pink as early as this summer, during the league’s secondary transfer window which opens in mid-July.

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