How Liverpool Can Qualify for the Champions League Last 16

Liverpool are within touching distance of not only reaching the Champions League knockout phase, but automatically clinching their place in the last 16 of the competition.

Finishing in the top eight of the league phase table would allow the Reds to bypass the knockout playoff round and as things stand Liverpool are sitting pretty in fourth after their recent 3–0 victory away at Marseille.

However, ahead of their league phase finale next Wednesday, Liverpool know their assignment is not yet complete, with plenty riding on an Anfield showdown with unfamiliar foes.

Here’s how Liverpool can automatically progress to the last 16 of the Champions League.

How Can Liverpool Qualify for the Champions League Last 16?

Liverpool find themselves in a strong position heading into their eighth European outing of the season. An assured performance in Marseille yielded three precious points, firmly cementing their place in the top eight. However, they’re not guaranteed to finish there.

The Reds are tied on 15 points with third-placed Real Madrid, sit one point ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and can still be leapfrogged by 10 sides who are currently perched on either 13 or 12 points in the table. That includes the likes of Barcelona, Chelsea, Manchester City, Inter Milan and reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Fortunately, Liverpool’s destiny is in their own hands. Victory against Azerbaijani outfit Qarabağ at Anfield in their final league phase outing ensures progression straight to the round of 16 for the Merseysiders.

Key Facts

Liverpool automatically qualify for the last 16 with a win on matchday 8.

automatically qualify for the last 16 with a win on matchday 8. Up to 9 teams could leapfrog Liverpool in the table—but only one of Paris Saint-Germain (sixth) and Newcastle United (seventh) can as they play each other on matchday 8.

Top eight qualification would mean Liverpool play the second leg of their last 16 tie at home.

play the second leg of their last 16 tie at home. Liverpool are guaranteed to be seeded in the knockout playoff rounds, if they don’t qualify for the top eight. That means they will have home advantage in the second leg.

Overcoming the competition’s surprise package might not be as straightforward as it appears, especially considering Liverpool’s patchy form and difficulties unlocking low blocks. Qarabağ are currently 18th in the table after three wins from seven outings and will be fighting for their place in the playoffs. They have beaten Benfica, Copenhagen and Eintracht Frankfurt, while also holding Chelsea to a draw.

If Liverpool were only to draw against the Baku-based side, then things become murkier. Slot’s men would be relying on results elsewhere to go in their favour, with goal difference the deciding factor if teams are level on points at the league phase’s conclusion. Liverpool currently have +6, which is bettered by the other six sides inside the top seven and matched by eighth-placed Chelsea.

Defeat would not eliminate the Reds from the top-eight race, but, similarly to a draw, their fate would then be decided by results across Europe.

Champions League Table Ahead of Matchday 8

Position Club Points Goal Difference 1. Arsenal 21 +18 2. Bayern Munich 18 +13 3. Real Madrid 15 +11 4. Liverpool 15 +6 5. Tottenham Hotspur 14 +8 6. Paris Saint-Germain 13 +10 7. Newcastle United 13 +10 8. Chelsea 13 +6 9. Barcelona 13 +5 10. Sporting CP 13 +5 11. Manchester City 13 +4 12. Atlético Madrid 13 +3 13. Atalanta 13 +1 14. Inter Milan 12 +6 15. Juventus 12 +4 16. Borussia Dortmund 11 +4 17. Galatasaray 10 0 18. Qarabağ 10 -2 19. Marseille 9 0 20. Bayer Leverkusen 9 -4 21. Monaco 9 -6 22. PSV Eindhoven 8 +1 23. Athletic Club 8 -4 24. Olympiacos 8 -5 25. Napoli 8 -5 26. Copenhagen 8 -6 27. Club Brugge 7 -5 28. Bodø/Glimt 6 -2 29. Benfica 6 -4 30. Pafos 6 -6 31. Union Saint-Gilloise 6 -10 32. Ajax 6 -12 33. Eintracht Frankfurt 4 -9 34. Slavia Prague 3 -11 35. Villarreal 1 -10 36. Kairat Almaty 1 -14

How Can Liverpool Qualify for the Champions League Knockout Phase?

If Liverpool somehow dropped out of the top eight on the final matchday, in which all fixtures kick off at the same time, then they would fall into the knockout playoff positions. The Reds have already confirmed their place in the top 24 at the very least.

Slot will be desperate to avoid two extra European outings, however, especially considering there will be some high-profile names in the playoffs.

