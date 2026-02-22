How Liverpool’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare to Man Utd, Chelsea

Liverpool had no business escaping Nottingham Forest’s City Ground with three important points, but thanks to Alexis Mac Allister’s 97th-minute winner, that’s exactly what they did.

Arne Slot’s side were so poor for the majority of the contest and were fortunate not to have fallen behind in the first half. However, we’re approaching that point in the season where results count for much more than performances, and Liverpool got what they wanted on Sunday afternoon.

As a result, they capitalised on Chelsea’s slip-up against Burnley on Saturday and only condensed what’s poised to be a fierce race until the last for a top-five finish that will guarantee Champions League football for next season.

Here are how the next five Premier League games look for Liverpool, United and Chelsea.

Liverpool, Man Utd, Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Matches

Alexis Mac Allister was Liverpool’s match-winner at the City Ground. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool Man Utd Chelsea West Ham (H) – Feb. 28 Everton (A) – Feb. 23 Arsenal (A) – Mar. 1 Wolves (A) – Mar. 3 Crystal Palace (H) – Mar. 1 Aston Villa (A) – Mar. 4 Tottenham (H) – Mar. 15 Newcastle (A) – Mar. 4 Newcastle (H) – Mar. 14 Brighton (A) – Mar. 21 Aston Villa (H) – Mar. 15 Everton (A) – Mar. 21 Fulham (H) – Apr. 11 Bournemouth (A) – Mar. 20 Man City (H) – Apr. 11

Liverpool have the chance to build on their last-gasp victory on Sunday, as they take on West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next two games.

West Ham are fighting hard to preserve their Premier League status and are undoubtedly improving under Nuno Espírito Santo, while Wolves also haven’t performed like one of the competition’s worst-ever teams with Rob Edwards at the helm.

The Reds then welcome another relegation-threatened outfit in Tottenham Hotspur on Mar. 15, before visiting Brighton & Hove Albion and hosting Fulham after the international break.

Chelsea were pegged back by Burnley on Saturday. | Ben STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images

Chelsea have dropped points in back-to-back Premier League games at home, against teams that currently sit 15th and 19th. They’ve opened the door for their rivals and Liam Rosenior’s side will next visit the Premier League leaders, Arsenal.

A tough test away at Aston Villa follows that just three days later before they return to west London and face a Newcastle United side that’s improving on their travels.

Everton welcome the Blues to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Mar. 21 ahead of the international break, with Manchester City travelling the Bridge to kick-off Chelsea’s April slate. Rosenior’s side thus have a big role to play in shaping the title race.

Manchester United wrap up the gameweek on Merseyside, as they visit Everton’s impressive new home on Monday night. The Red Devils succumbed to a ten-man Toffees in the reverse fixture on what was one of the bleakest nights of Rúben Amorim’s dire reign.

Michael Carrick’s resurgent outfit host a slumping Crystal Palace and visit Newcastle in quick succession, before welcoming Aston Villa to Old Trafford after the FA Cup fifth round. Both teams will be well rested, given that they’ve exited the competition already.

United then visit a Bournemouth team inspired by the magic of Brazilian starlet Rayan.

