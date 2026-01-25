How Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare

Two wins from two against the Premier League’s very best means Michael Carrick is in dreamland at the start of his second interim spell in charge of Manchester United.

He took on the job in the wake of Ruben Amorim’s departure with the Red Devils decently placed in the table, but the number-crunchers still regarded their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League as relatively slim.

However, after claiming outstanding victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, United are now primed for a top-four/five charge. They’re up to fourth after Liverpool’s defeat at Bournemouth, and a giddy United fanbase must suddenly be expecting that glorious anthem to beam around the Theatre of Dreams, potentially with Carrick still at the helm, next season.

Here’s how Man Utd’s next five Premier League fixtures compare with two familiar foes in the hunt to claim a Champions League spot.

Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures

Liverpool’s lengthy unbeaten run was brought to an end at Bournemouth. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Man Utd (38 points) Liverpool (36 points) Chelsea (37 points) Man Utd vs. Fulham (Feb. 1) Liverpool vs. Newcastle (Jan. 31) Chelsea vs. West Ham (Jan. 31) Man Utd vs. Tottenham (Feb. 7) Liverpool vs. Man City (Feb. 8) Wolves vs. Chelsea (Feb. 7) West Ham vs. Man Utd (Feb. 10) Sunderland vs. Liverpool (Feb. 11) Chelsea vs. Leeds (Feb. 10) Everton vs. Man Utd (Feb. 23) Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool (Feb. 21) Chelsea vs. Burnley (Feb. 21) Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace (Mar. 1) Liverpool vs. West Ham (Feb. 28) Arsenal vs. Chelsea (Mar. 1)

Manchester United’s short season is poised to condense somewhat in February, as the month starts with three games in 10 days. Old Trafford will be buzzing for the visits of Fulham and the struggling Tottenham Hotspur before Carrick takes his side to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the wake of the FA Cup fourth round, which United aren’t involved in.

They’ll then look to atone for their miserable home defeat to Everton on Feb. 23 when the Red Devils visit the Hill Dickinson stadium for the first time. Their March slate begins with a disgruntled Crystal Palace making the trip up to Manchester.

Chelsea have won four out of five under Liam Rosenior in all competitions, and they have the chance to go on a bit of a run over the next few weeks. The Blues face four of the bottom five in their next four games before travelling to league leaders Arsenal at the start of March.

On the contrary, Liverpool have a daunting run. Newcastle United may be tame on the road, but Anfield will undoubtedly be nervous for the Magpies’ visit next week. The champions then host title hopefuls Manchester City the following weekend before venturing up to the Stadium of Light in midweek.

The relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest represent another tricky away day for Slot’s men before they round off February at home to West Ham.

