How Man Utd, Man City Could Face European Battle for Top Transfer Target

Bayern Munich reportedly want to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson ahead of both Manchester City and Manchester United.

The two Manchester rivals are believed to be ready to go head-to-head for the Englishman’s signature in a deal which could cost close over $133 million (£100 million), but the Daily Mail note the fresh complication of rival interest from Bayern.

Indeed, Bayern are said to be “stepping up” their plans to sign Anderson, who may be intrigued by the prospect of joining up with international teammate Harry Kane for a team touted among the favorites to win the Champions League every season.

Alternative Targets for Summer of Midfielders

Elliot Anderson is commanding plenty of interest. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Last summer was the year of the striker. Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitiké, Viktor Gyökeres, Benjamin Šeško, João Pedro, Liam Delap ... all the big teams wanted a new goalscorer and bid against themselves to try find them.

Now, in 2026, it is the turn of the midfielders.

Bayern are the latest side to enter a queue which already features United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Arsenal, Newcastle United, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain could all end up in the market for a new midfielder depending on how the window plays out.

Invariably, that means most clubs are looking at the same players, some of whom could be permanently off the table if they end up sealing a big move this summer. Not only could this summer be the last time to sign Anderson, but failure to do so would likely be because he is turning out for a rival instead.

There is, however, only one Anderson. Not enough to go around. Many teams may join United and City in seeing the 23-year-old as their dream pick-up, but only one will actually be able to celebrate his signature, meaning the others will need a long list of alternatives.

Premier League Talent Pool Runs Deep

Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are also hot property. | Crystal Pix/MB Media/Sebastian Frej/George Wood/Getty Images

Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace is a popular choice, while the agent of Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali has done an excellent job of injecting his client into the market. Magpies teammate Bruno Guimarães has also been tipped for a costly exit.

The list does not stop there. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Carlos Baleba still has plenty of admirers despite a failed approach from United last summer, while Bournemouth’s Tyler Adams and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ João Gomes are both likely to move on this year.

Borussia Dortmund have tied their own in-demand star, Felix Nmecha, down to a new contract, but that is highly unlikely to deter any of his admirers. Dortmund are known to be willing sellers if the price is right.

The extent of the competition for a new midfielder this season means every team chasing a new maestro will need even longer lists of targets. They may want one player, but the nature of the market could see them forced to accept whoever sits seventh or eighth on their list of preferred options if things do not go their way.

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