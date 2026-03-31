How Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo Fared in England Start vs. Japan

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo got the nod in England’s lackluster 1–0 defeat to Japan on Thursday evening, and his performance was a mixed bag.

The 20-year-old’s last start for the Three Lions came in Sept. 2024 before he underwent an extended exile from the national team, partly due to his reduced role for the Red Devils under former boss Ruben Amorim.

Now rejuvenated under Michael Carrick, Mainoo is back representing England. The midfielder only came off the bench in the team’s 1–1 draw with Uruguay on Friday, but he found himself a place in Thomas Tuchel’s XI against Japan.

The game itself was wildly underwhelming for the 2024 Euro runners-up, and even Mainoo’s best efforts likely wouldn’t have been enough to salvage a result for the hosts at Wembley Stadium. It didn’t help matters, though, that the Man Utd standout had some wobbles.

Kobbie Mainoo vs. Japan—How It All Unfolded at Wembley Stadium

Kobbie Mainoo looked to impress in a rare England start. | Alex Davidson/The FA/Getty Images

A Bright Start Marred by Palmer’s Mistakes

Mainoo got off to a solid start on Tuesday evening, seeing plenty of the ball as England settled into the game. The 20-year-old showed off his dancing feet in tight spaces, spinning away from markers in midfield to calmly and comfortably distribute the ball to fellow players in white.

Unsurprisingly, Mainoo hovered around the halfway line for most of the early stages, in a prime position to recycle possession, kickstart an attack or drop back to defend in transition. The midfielder did all three within the first 10 minutes at Wembley, but it was his inch-perfect ball forward to unleash Palmer—whose heavy touch squandered the chance—that headlined his early involvement.

He was soon again let down by the Chelsea man in the 23rd minute when Palmer had his pocket picked in midfield by Kaoru Mitoma. Mainoo jogged after the speedy Japanese winger and made a last-ditch tackle inside his own 18-yard box, trying and failing to prevent what was ultimately a goal for the visitors.

Mainoo’s First Half Ends on a Whimper

Kobbie Mainoo almost gifted Japan a second goal. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Now trailing by a goal, England put much more emphasis on pushing forward with an intent to score. Mainoo, who had dictated the tempo of the game from the opening whistle, started inching up the pitch, looking for just the right pass to inspire a goalscoring opportunity or at least get involved in the build-up of one.

Yet there was a lack of imagination from the players in front of the Man Utd standout. Without Harry Kane leading the way, Tuchel’s front line was often just standing around the box without any attempt at penetration. Mainoo’s passes, therefore, had little impact in the final third despite their accuracy.

The England international only misplaced two passes in the opening 45 minutes, but one wayward attempt almost led to a second for Japan. Mainoo ushered a lazy pass forward that was easily intercepted by Kaishū Sano, who then drove down the pitch and played an excellent through ball to Ayase Ueda.

Mainoo held his breath as he watched the striker’s effort crash off the crossbar, saving himself from the embarrassment of gifting the visitors a goal on the brink of halftime.

Mainoo Called Upon Defensively

Kobbie Mainoo (left) nearly made one very costly mistake in the first half. | Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

Japan was the better team after the restart, taking the game straight to the Three Lions in London. The hosts were scrambling in the opening 10 minutes of the second half, and Mainoo was no exception.

The youngster was caught ball-watching as a lovely through ball found Junya Ito down the right flank. Mainoo was late recovering, leaving the attacking midfielder free to drive forward and set his sights on Ueda in the middle of the box. His cross was safely corralled by Jordan Pickford after Mainoo got the slightest of touches on the ball, just barely making up for his earlier blunder.

Mainoo avoided any more errors on the night inside his own half, and even redeemed himself with a few recoveries and interventions before he was replaced in the 71st minute.

The midfielder can hold his head high for an elite passing performance, but he would have liked to clean up some moments, both on and off the ball.

The Numbers That Explain Mainoo’s Mixed England Start

Kobbie Mainoo put together some promising moments for England. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

Top Stats

Mainoo only misplaced five of his 88 passes on Thursday evening. The midfielder was calm under pressure with the ball at his feet and wasteful on few occasions.

on Thursday evening. The midfielder was calm under pressure with the ball at his feet and wasteful on few occasions. He failed to help England gain any type of foothold in the final third, creating zero chances and mustering zero shots.

Statisitc Tally Goals 0 Assists 0 Accurate Passes 83/88 (94%) Chances Created 0 Shots on Target 0 Shots Off Target 0 Defensive Contributions 5

Attacking Stats

Mainoo was active, taking 97 touches . Yet he only managed nine passes into the final third in a game where England had 70% possession .

. Yet he only managed in a game where England had . His service up top lacked accuracy. Mainoo’s one cross did not find its target and only one of his three long balls did.

Statistic Tally Touches 97 Successful Dribbles 2/2 (100%) Passes Into Final Third 9 Accurate Crosses 0/1 (0%) Accurate Long Balls 1/3 (33%) Dispossessed 0

Defensive Stats

Mainoo mopped up the mistakes of his teammates when called upon. He made six total clearances to keep Japan from inflicting more damage on the hosts.

to keep Japan from inflicting more damage on the hosts. The youngster had nine recoveries, the second most on the team behind only his partner Elliot Anderson, who managed 13.

Statistic Tally Tackles 2 Clearances 3 Headed Clearance 3 Recoveries 9 Dribbled Past 1

*Statistics provided by FotMob

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