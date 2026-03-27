How Man Utd’s Kobbie Mainoo Fared In England Return vs. Uruguay

Manchester United academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo played his first minutes for England since September 2024, looking to make an impression in his personal mission to be part of Thomas Tuchel’s 2026 World Cup roster.

The 20-year-old featured prominently for England as a teenager two years ago, becoming an undisputed starter under Gareth Southgate as the Three Lions reached the final in the 2024 Euros.

But Mainoo’s meteoric rise came to an abrupt halt during the Ruben Amorim era at Man Utd. The young midfielder saw his role dramatically reduce under the Portuguese manager, and his lack of playing time resulted in him losing his place with the national team.

Everything changed when Michael Carrick replaced Amorim as United’s interim manager. Mainoo has since become a regular starter for the Red Devils, and his strong performances earned him a spot in Tuchel’s England roster for the final camp before the World Cup.

Back to top form, Mainoo featured for England in it’s 1–1 draw against Uruguay on Friday night at Wembley stadium, and here’s how he fared in his return to the national team.

Kobbie Mainoo vs. Uruguay

Kobbie Mainoo had little opportunity to impress against Uruguay. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

England debutant James Garner partnered veteran Jordan Henderson in Tuchel’s staring midfield pivot against Uruguay, a decision that left many scratching their heads, especially due to the Brentford midfielder’s inclusion. Adam Wharton then replaced Henderson after the interval, further delaying Mainoo’s return.

Finally, Mainoo replaced Garner in the 69th minute, getting a little over 20 minutes to impress. Unfortunately for the United midfielder, he was one of the nine substitutions Tuchel had made by that point of the match, and the large amount of changes discombobulated an England side that had previously been far superior.

Wharton to his right anchored Tuchel’s midfield—much like Casemiro does with United—allowing Mainoo to roam with a bit more freedom, especially further up the pitch. United would’ve been watching closely, and Wharton is one of the players the club is reportedly targeting to slot alongside Mainoo upon Casemiro’s departure from the club this summer.

Yet Mainoo struggled to get in contact with the ball and could only watch as United teammate Manuel Ugarte recycled possessions for a Uruguay side that grew into the game, as Marcelo Bielsa stuck with his starters longer and repeatedly instructed them to keep control of the ball late in the match.

Mainoo finished his cameo without making any noticeable impact, managing just eight touches and completing three of the five passes he attempted, the two he misplaced were the only ones he attempted inside Uruguay’s halfway line.

It was a rather inglorious cameo from Mainoo, but one that was conditioned by the context he was brought into.

When Could Kobbie Mainoo Play For England Next?

Mainoo will be eager to get another chance to make his World Cup case. | Alex Davidson/The FA/Getty Images

Mainoo will be itching to get a more extended look when England faces Japan on March 31 to wrap-up the international action. However, with regular starters Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson joining England’s squad for that game, Mainoo’s could be out of opportunities.

Given how brief Mainoo’s cameo was, he could be one of the players Tuchel opts to keep to further evaluate in the match against Japan. If he gets discarded, though, there could be criticism directed at the German boss for giving Mainoo, who’s been essential to Man Utd’s return to form under Carrick, such little time to leave an impression—especially considering he’s already given players such as Henderson plenty of playing time during his tenure.

Mainoo already showcased that he can form a strong partnership with Rice. Tuchel would be wise to revisit the pairing that anchored England’s charge to the 2024 Euros final.

There’s no guarantee Mainoo will feature against Japan, and if he doesn’t, then his World Cup hopes will be entirely dependent on how he performs for Man Utd during the climax of the season.

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