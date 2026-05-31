‘Prioritizes’—How Marcus Rashford Responded to Anthony Gordon’s Barcelona Transfer

Marcus Rashford is still “prioritizing” a permanent move to Barcelona this summer and remains unfazed by the club’s costly acquisition of Anthony Gordon, a player who seemingly shares the same skillset as his compatriot.

Barcelona certainly aren’t resting on their laurels after claiming back-to-back La Liga titles, having already secured the €80 million ($93 million) signing of the speedy winger from Newcastle United.

The details and speed of the deal certainly caught a few off-guard, even if it was clear that Gordon would be leaving Tyneside at the end of the 2025–26 season. Champions League semifinalists Bayern Munich had been linked, while Gordon found it difficult to resist Liverpool once before.

Instead, Barcelona moved with impressive efficiency to strike a deal as they attempt to bolster their attack with a pair of additions following Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

While Gordon is a capable center forward, Barça’s reported pursuit of Julián Álvarez suggests the Englishman is viewed more as a Raphinha deputy. As a result, Rashford’s future in Catalonia has been placed under greater scrutiny.

‘Obsessed’—Rashford Doubles Down on Barcelona Stance

Rashford had a productive loan spell in Catalonia. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Barcelona still have the option of signing Rashford permanently from Manchester United for around $35 million (€30 million). The winger enjoyed a successful loan spell with Hansi Flick’s side, notching 25 goal contributions in all competitions.

Flick seemed content with Rashford’s output, and signing him outright for a relatively small fee seemed logical. Barcelona, though, have so far hesitated, and Gordon’s arrival means it currently looks unlikely that the Englishman will remain in Catalonia.

Still, Rashford is holding out hope for the desired outcome. According to Mundo Deportivo, the 29-year-old is determined to stay with the club and hasn’t at all been impacted by the Gordon signing because he supposedly already knew of the club’s interest in his countryman.

Rashford is thought to be waiting on Barça and hasn’t yet considered proposals from elsewhere. The England international is also reportedly wondering whether operating as Lamine Yamal’s understudy could be a possibility if Roony Bardghji leaves after just a year with the club. What’s clear, however, is that Rashford remains “obsessed” by the prospect of winning the Champions League with Barcelona.

Barcelona’s New Plan for Permanent Rashford Purchase—Report

Barcelona’s financial issues will play a massive role in Rashford’s future. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Barcelona’s financial situation is intriguing. For a club that is constantly framed on the precipice of bankruptcy, they’ve spared no expense signing Gordon and bidding for Alvarez. However, the bargain $35 million asking price for Rashford still appears to be beyond Barcelona’s scope.

After toying with the idea of a second season on loan, the Catalan giants are planning to offer a little more than half of Rashford’s buyout clause, the Daily Mail reports. Given United’s firm stance on past proposals from Barcelona, it would be surprising to see that paltry offer accepted.

Potential Alternatives to Barcelona for Rashford

Rashford won’t be starting fresh at Man Utd. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

With his Barcelona future in serious doubt, Manchester United, who’d hoped the Spanish champions would trigger the option to buy in his loan deal without much fuss, may have to find another buyer.

Despite the change of regime at Old Trafford, Rashord’s United career is over.

Fortunately, his impressive season with Barça has only inflated his stock, and there’s bound to be many clubs keen to sign the Englishman, who’s heading to the World Cup this summer.

Bayern Munich wanted Gordon and are in the market for depth behind Luis Díaz, while Arsenal are almost certain to sign a star left winger. Rashford has previously been of interest, but no move has ever come close to materializing. United also won’t fancy selling to the Gunners, given their likely ambitions next season.

Chelsea are never too far away from such discussions, and Tottenham Hotspur may be keen to show a signal of intent in Roberto De Zerbi’s first summer at the helm.

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