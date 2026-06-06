How Much Do England Players Get Paid?

Modern England soccer players are among the highest-paid athletes in the world, earning hundreds of thousands per week at the club level.

Player wages have long been a source of debate and criticism among the public. Some argue that public sector workers should be more fairly compensated in comparison, while others feel it is hard to justify such enormous salaries in a world where poverty still exists.

Here’s a look at how England players are paid and how their compensation works at the international level.

How Much Do They Get Paid Per International Match?

Tuchel earns a pretty penny as England boss. | Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Soccer is a private industry, which allows players and others involved in the game to earn substantial salaries at the club level. International soccer, however, operates differently and is more closely tied to governing bodies and public-facing agreements.

During the 2022 World Cup and 2024 European Championships, England players received around £2,000 ($2,500) per match they played. While that may sound like a significant sum, it is relatively modest in the context of elite professional soccer earnings.

Importantly, players do not personally keep this money.

Since an agreement introduced in 2007, all match fees are donated to charity through the England Football Foundation. Those funds are then distributed to a range of charitable causes, with an estimated £5 million ($6.3 million) raised by the England men’s national team since the scheme began nearly 20 years ago.

The more substantial financial rewards come from performance-related bonuses linked to how far the team progresses in major tournaments. For the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, reports from The Mail on Sunday suggest the FA has structured a significant bonus pool, with players potentially earning up to £500,000 ($630,000) each if England were to win the tournament.

As for England head coach Thomas Tuchel, he is reported by BBC Sport to earn around £5 million ($6.3 million) annually in his role, with additional bonuses potentially available depending on tournament success.

Who Are the Highest-Paid England Players?

Rice is one of England's top earners. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

It’s safe to assume that every member of the England squad is on a strong wage at their respective club, but some stars earn truly extraordinary sums—placing them among the highest-paid players in world soccer.

Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane is comfortably the highest earner, reportedly taking home a base salary of around £400,000 ($505,000) per week, or roughly £19.4 million ($26 million) annually.

Jude Bellingham, meanwhile, earns £345,000 ($435,000) per week, or roughly £16.9 million ($22.6 million) annually, at Real Madrid, while Marcus Rashford was earning about £300,000 ($380,000) per week, or roughly £14.8 million ($19.7 million) for the year, during the 2025–26 season while on loan at Barcelona.

In the Premier League, Marc Guéhi and Declan Rice are the two highest-paid English players, with Guéhi reportedly earning around £250,000 per week ($315,000 USD), or roughly £12.2 million ($16.3 million) annually, at Manchester City, while Rice earns £240,000 per week ($305,000 USD), or roughly £11.8 million ($15.8 million) annually, at Arsenal.

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