How Much Promotion to the Premier League Is Worth (2026)

It’s little surprise England’s second division sides are so desperate to reach the the Premier League.

The glamor of the world’s most illustrious domestic competition is matched by its riches, with eye-watering sums earned for merely participating in the Premier League. Each year, a band of Championship hopefuls dream of joining the wealthy elite, even if only for one season.

Promotion to England’s top flight brings unrivaled commercial benefits and an extended stint can prove transformative. Brentford, Bournemouth and Brighton & Hove Albion are examples of how former minnows can flourish upon reaching the top of the ladder and compete with storied heavyweights.

But just how valuable is a place in the Premier League? Here’s a closer look at the finances involved in promotion.

How Much Is Premier League Promotion Worth?

Ipswich Town have swiftly returned to the Premier League. | David Watts/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There is not one exact figure placed on promotion to the Premier League.

Clubs who rise from the Championship gain access to the vast riches on offer and their total earnings depend on the length of time they spend in the division, as well as their success once reaching the top tier.

However, it’s roughly estimated that clubs earn around £200 million ($269 million) courtesy of promotion to the Premier League. Almost half of that total comes from broadcast revenue, which is equally shared among all 20 sides and generally earns teams around £84 million ($113 million) per season.

As per BBC Sport, clubs also receive “centralized commercial fees, facility fees and merit payments” that make up much of the rest of their earnings, while increased status and international exposure help boost merchandise sales, stadium attendances and commercial growth.

Parachute payments have also been in effect since 2006–07 to ensure that relegated sides keep receiving revenue for up to three seasons after demotion.

What Are Parachute Payments?

The prize on offer. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

Parachute payments guarantee relegated sides a percentage of the broadcast revenue they would have earned for competing in the Premier League, and are put in place so that the rising costs of running a top-flight club don’t create financial issues upon a return to the Championship.

Relegated clubs earn 55% of total broadcast revenue during their first season back in the second division, which is approximately £46 million ($62 million). That figure drops to 45% for season two and 20% for season three, although clubs that are promoted back to the Premier League in that timeframe no longer receive parachute payments.

In total, a demoted club that doesn’t re-enter the Premier League within three seasons pockets around £102 million ($137 million).

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