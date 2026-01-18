How a North American Star Can Claim AFCON Glory With Morocco

The Africa Cup of Nations is reserved for nations within the Confederation of African Football, but Sunday’s final between Morocco and Senegal could see citizens from Canada, Spain, France and several other countries lift the trophy.

In another life, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou may have been getting set to represent the Canada men’s national team at the 2026 World Cup this summer. Yet, he will backstop the Atlas Lions against Senegal in the final of AFCON, looking for the first international trophy of his career.

Bounou, 34, was born in Montréal, Canada and was previously asked to represent the nation—a side which he beat in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ahead of Morocco’s run to the semifinal.

“Yes, I was indeed contacted by Benito Floro when he was Canada’s manager between 2013 and 2016. I had not yet played an international match with the (Morocco) Atlas Lions back then,” Bounou told Balón Parado in 2022. “I am originally from Morocco and I grew up there. I always dreamed of playing for the Atlas Lions.”

Bounou lived in Montréal until he was three years old. His father, an engineer and university professor, and mother, who emigrated to North America seeking better opportunities, opted to return to Morocco with their toddler-aged son, sparking his pathway through life and the Atlas Lions.

His professional soccer journey began in 2010 with Wydad Casablanca and he has since gone on to play for Atlético Madrid, Girona, Real Zaragoza and Sevilla, before joining Al Hillal in the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

While he never represented Canada on the international stage, he has a Canadian passport and could become one of the few North American citizens to reach AFCON glory as players eligible for multiple nations.

At the same time, he is likely to return to North America later this year with the Atlas Lions as they look for another storybook run on the World Cup stage—Scotland, Brazil and Haiti are waiting in Group C.

Dominant Run Through AFCON

Yassine Bounou (left) faced Canada and Alphonso Davies (right) at the 2026 World Cup. | Dale MacMilan/Soccrates/Getty Images

Even in the twilight years of his career, Bounou has been outstanding for Morocco at this year’s tournament and will hope for another stellar showing against Senegal in the championship match.

The semifinal victory over Nigeria on penalties saw Bounou notch his fifth clean sheet of the tournament, after also picking up shutout wins against Comoros, Zambia, Tanzania and Cameroon. Now, he finds himself three clean sheets away from Essam El-Hadary’s record of 14 AFCON shutouts and could creep closer towards the record against Senegal.

“Eventually, people are going to accept that Morocco is actually a major football nation. But to go to the next step, we have to win titles, so Sunday's match is really important in terms of our history,” Morocco manager Walid Regragui said ahead of the match. “I think we deserve to be in the final. We have played top teams like Mali, Cameroon and Nigeria, and now we will be facing another of the best teams.”

How to Watch Morocco vs. Senegal in AFCON Final

Location : Rabat, Morocco

: Rabat, Morocco Stadium : Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium Date : Sunday, Jan. 18

Sunday, Jan. 18 Kick-Off Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Country Channel United States BeIn Sports, Fanatiz USA, Fubo TV United Kingdom E4 Canada BeIn Sports, Fubo TV

